It’ll happen. Artificial general intelligence will lead to the analog of flesh-and-blood human brains, from consciousness to mind to cognition to sentience, and with all the associated qualities: awareness of self and others; reflection; cognizance of the arrow of time; deliberation of reality; contemplation of and selection from alternative futures; imagination and innovation; curiosity; inspiration and intuition; self-optimization; language and semiotics; emotion; memory, logic, interpretation, and reason; and much more. In short, the “whole-brain” equivalence of personhood — as a matter of science fact, not science fiction.

The opinion piece “Ethics, efficiency, and artificial intelligence” (Opinion, Jan. 30), by Talal Rahwan, Jacob Crandall, Fatimah Ishowo-Oloko, and Iyad Rahwan, asks whether we should allow machines to impersonate humans.

Advertisement

All this will rise to more than AI-driven machines or bots “impersonating” humans for such trivial, single-minded tasks as keeping customers happy. As the opinion piece proposes, “they will be indistinguishable from their human counterparts.” There will be plenty for, say, ethicists, sociologists, policy makers, technologists, neuroscientists, biologists, lawyers, regulators, philosophers, and others to deliberate in order to get it right.

Keith Tidman

Bethesda, Md.





Bots masked as humans? Sounds like communications fraud

Your opinion writers ask the question of “what we value most — transparency or efficiency”? That’s a euphemism. The actual values at odds here are truth vs. profits.

It is wrong to deceive people. Truth is what makes democracy, and morality, possible. If you cannot distinguish between truth and lies, you also cannot distinguish between right and wrong, since justice is based on truth.

Tricking humans into thinking they’re talking to another human when they’re actually talking to a machine is fraud. Artificial intelligence makes necessary a whole new category of communications fraud law. If I suspect a bot is on the other end of the line, I immediately hang up.

Many people already screen their calls. If AI bots remain unregulated, that will be the end of people picking up the phone and saying, “Hello.” What a sad new world.

Advertisement

Bella Silverstein

Santa Clarita, Calif.







