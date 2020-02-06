Craig Fehrman’s “Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote” starts with the very beginning of the country. The result of a decade’s worth of digging in libraries and archives, the book surveys two centuries of presidential authorship. “What I immediately realized was that this story was so much older than you could have expected,” Fehrman said. “Thomas Jefferson had the first campaign book; John Adams had the first presidential memoir.”

Lincoln, one of the presidency’s great writers, owed his 1860 victory in part to a campaign book, Fehrman said. “Lincoln was working on this book at a time when candidates wouldn’t put their names on books because it would be seen as arrogant and vain. From the time he was a boy, Lincoln understood that books mattered, that books could change the world, that books could bring ideas directly to readers and voters.”