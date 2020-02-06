The new Edie Falco vehicle is, to twist what a character from “Mad Men” once said, “Not great, bub.” I can’t say I’m surprised, only because “Tommy” is a prime-time network procedural, which generally means the writers will forgo character depth and plot subtleties in favor of spelled-out stereotypes and tricked-up whodunits. Every once in a while, there are exceptions — I’m thinking of “The Good Wife” at the moment — but for the most part, network crime dramas are about the murder of nothing other than time.

Falco’s CBS drama, which runs Thursday nights at 10, makes a second-rate first impression. The characters declare themselves and their backstories almost instantly, telegraphing which side they will take in the show’s simplistic good-vs.-bad dichotomy and what their relationship with Falco’s Abigail Thomas, known as Tommy, will be. Tommy has just left the NYPD to become the first female police chief in Los Angeles, and she was brought in by the slimy mayor, played by Thomas Sadoski, after the force was scarred by a police underage-prostitution scandal and departmental sexual harassment issues. She’s there to clean things up, but the corruption is deeply embedded and she meets with a lot of resistance. She also meets with resistance from her somewhat estranged daughter, who lives in L.A.