Each of the songs is named after successful Black women across the arts, pop culture, and sports, including Maya Angelou, Serena Williams, Myrlie Evers, Michelle Obama, and Aaliyah, all of whom helped pave the way for the rapper to flourish.

While numerous MCs have won industry awards and sold millions of records in recent years, North Carolina-born rapper Rapsody has quietly evolved into one of the elite artists in hip-hop with her formidable music about the wisdom, strength, and struggles of Black women in America. Last year, the 37-year-old MC, who plays the Sinclair Friday, released her triumphant “Eve,” which celebrated many of her female influences through intricately woven songs examining Rapsody’s own journey toward enlightenment, self-acceptance, and artistic freedom within a larger historical context.

Advertisement

“I came up with the idea of using all the names as titles because I knew I could do something bigger creatively to not only talk about Black women and all the things that make us beautiful and strong while continuing the legacy of these women for people who are younger than me and may not know who they were,” Rapsody says by phone.

“At the same time, I knew the concept could be a way to tell different parts of me. People might know 10 things about me, but I wanted to show another side — the different energies, attitudes, and emotions I feel.”

The powerful album finds Rapsody, born Marlanna Evans, developing her skills as a poetic, introspective storyteller and honing her keen eye for detail and slyly wicked wit. Few rappers today can match her bar for bar or bring such insight and humanity to the Black experience in America.

She says that her life and art are reflections of what she has absorbed from the very disparate women she extols on the album. “Every woman I highlighted had an influence on my life, either when I was a child or later on in life. I didn’t know who Nina Simone was until I got to college [North Carolina State University]. Lauryn Hill is my favorite artist, but her favorite artist was Nina, so that’s what turned me on to her. That’s how we learn.”

Advertisement

She takes a moment to consider some of the other women the album heralds. “Maya Angelou taught me the power of the pen at a very young age — what words mean. With Myrlie, I learned about her by watching a movie about her husband, Medgar Evers, but it wasn’t until the last few years, with so much happening in the world from police brutality to all the Black lives we lost, that I thought, ‘Man, we don’t ever talk about the widows that are left behind.’ All of these women impacted my life differently.”

“Eve” represents a huge artistic leap forward for Rapsody after her Grammy-nominated “Laila’s Wisdom” (2017) and 2012 debut, “The Idea of Beautiful.” The richly imagined album was predominantly produced by the always inventive 9th Wonder and features guest spots from D’Angelo, GZA, Queen Latifah, and J. Cole among others. The rapper says that stepping back and taking stock of her life and career after “Laila” was an important step in her maturation.

“After I did `Laila,’ I hadn’t fully developed or blossomed into who I could be. It was about learning the industry and asking myself, `Who am I as an artist?’ I think I was a bit worried about how to fit into a space of what was popular and figuring out where is my lane. `Laila’ was Grammy nominated, so it was pretty successful. It affirmed I didn’t have to change anything.

Advertisement

“I went through this beautiful development and growth phase, where I became more comfortable with who I was. I just had to tell my story and talk about what I’m interested in. I allowed myself to be naked with the understanding I’m not perfect. That was so important.”

Along with other female hip-hop artists like Jamila Woods and Dessa, Rapsody presents a dynamic, empowered vision of women that is antithetical to the numerous misogynistic stereotypes presented by male MCs in hip-hop and in pop music in general. She says that the misogyny in rap is just a sad reflection of society.

“I can’t make it a hip-hop problem. It’s an American problem. What you see in hip-hop is where we are in America. Women are hypersexualized not only in hip-hop, but in movies, commercials, and magazines. It’s something we all have to come to terms with as a society.

“Within the music realm, I see hip-hop as a culture. I don’t see it in a box — something on radio or video or television. The culture of hip-hop is beautiful, and I think there is so much balance in how women are represented. To combat misogyny that is often represented on a mainstream level, it takes a village. Artists that are very popular and reached a higher status need to bring a duality and balance. You can entertain but also do a record that shows the strength and beauty of Black women — bring the love.”

Advertisement

While she’s not sure about her next creative step, Rapsody has a firm understanding of her values and what she imagines for her career as she moves forward. “I have goals and a vision for myself, but I’m always trying to create from the most pure place,” she maintains.

“I’m working towards where I want to be 20 years from now. You can’t control the external factors and what happens in life, but I’m trying to make music that’s amazing and has an impact on culture. Change people in a beautiful way. The goal is to be one of the greatest to ever do it. I want to make it easier for the next generation coming behind me.”

RAPSODY

With Sa-Roc, Heather Victoria

At the Sinclair, Cambridge, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets $20-$25, www.sinclaircambridge.com