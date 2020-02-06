Hey there, Weekenders! Are you ready to rip up this weekend? (No, not like that ; omg that would be soooo disrespectful.) I mean, like, getting out there and taking advantage of all the good stuff it has to offer. If you’re up to challenge, this weekend’s got a searing #metoo drama, “Mean Girls” served two ways, an indie-rock supergroup, an injection of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent into the hallowed halls of Studio 8H, and, of course, the Oscars. Ready? The nominees for best thing to do this weekend are ...

REAL, QUICK: If you feel like you’re dealing with several simultaneous disasters right now, the good news is you’re not alone: So are this year’s batch of Oscar-nominated documentary short films. Globe film contributor Peter Keough has assembled a helpful overview of highlights from this season’s crop of top docs, all of which are screening as part of a showcase at the Coolidge Corner through the weekend, leaving you just enough time to catch ’em all before the Academy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. Find full details and tickets for the two 80-minute programs here.

HER TOO: At the Coolidge and the Kendall Square Cinema this weekend, you can catch “The Assistant,” the third film (and the first non-documentary feature) from writer/director Kitty Green (“Casting JonBenet”), which Globe film critic Ty Burr gives 3½ stars. Julia Garner plays Jane, a recent college grad who lands on “the bottom rung of a nameless independent film company in a trendy Manhattan neighborhood” and slowly becomes cognizant of the abuses other young women are suffering at the ostensibly grabby hands of her higher-ups. “'The Assistant’ is a meticulous accounting of a young woman’s spirit being crushed not by one man’s sexual assaults but by a system that protects and rewards him,” writes Burr, who calls Garner’s performance “a model of nervous control.” Now screening.

SO FETCH: Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by Regina George. (My, that’s quite a few of you.) Well, for those of you who haven’t, this weekend marks your last chance, via the musical version of Tina Fey’s 2004 classic of the high-school movie canon (and full-blown pop culture phenomenon), “Mean Girls,” which follows the misadventures of “new student Cady Heron (Danielle Wade),” as she finds her way “through the complex social minefield patrolled by Regina and her acolytes.” Fey’s natural “smarts, wit, bite, out-of-left-field insights” are served well by a “skilled cast” says Globe theater critic Don Aucoin, who says the adaptation “mostly succeeds” in making “fetch” proverbially happen. The Broadway in Boston presentation is at the Citizens Bank Opera House through Sunday; grab tickets here, GRETCHEN.

HORROR SHOW: Remember when I called “Mean Girls” a “full-blown pop culture phenomenon"? (It was just, like, 10 seconds ago.) Well, I wasn’t kidding. Witness the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society’s 172nd production, a satirical and spooky twist on the story titled “Mean Ghouls,” premiering Friday at Farkas Hall and running through March 8 (before the show heads off to NYC and ... Bermuda? OK.). “The show is teenagers meet Transylvania,” cast vice president Scott Kall tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. “Double the tropes, double the fun.” In a first for the historically dude-heavy troupe, this year’s cast features more women than men, and 100 percent more zombies than the movie which inspired it. Get in loser, we’re going haunting. Tickets here.

TRUE COLORS: If you’re looking for ways to engage with Black History Month this weekend, start with some art. At the Carpenter Center you can catch a stunning collection of works by Providence-based artist Tony Cokes, known for his cross-media works that juxtapose color, text, sound, and music, and investigate the complications that emerge through the collisions he sets in motion, especially as they relate to “the specific prejudices and threats encountered by black subjects.” “Tony Cokes: If UR Reading This It’s 2 Late: Vol. 2,” assembles a wide range of his works from the ’80s to the present (including some newly commissioned pieces). “Tony Cokes’s canny, unnerving videos look at how media is used, and how it uses us,” writes the Globe’s Cate McQuaid. “He’s trying to show us who we are. It is not a pretty picture.” It’s on view through April 12; find more info here.

Gordon Parks, "Self-Portrait," 1941

MOVING IMAGES: And at the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover, you can catch “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940-1950,” a collection of 130 photographs (plus “contact prints, books, vintage magazines, and other ephemera”) from the first few decades of the multi-faceted Black photographer’s career. “Even when an apprentice with a camera,” writes Globe critic Mark Feeney, “Parks was no apprentice at life. There’s nothing callow about his picture of a solitary woman on the Staten Island ferry. It’s one old soul recognizing another.” Organized by the National Gallery of Art and on view through April 26, the show includes Parks’s portraits, photojournalism, social documentary, photo essays, cityscapes, landscapes, and fashion photography. “Clearly,” writes Feeney, “here was someone on the go as well as on the rise: testing his medium, testing himself, testing American society.” Find more information here.

POWER TRIO 1: Erstwhile “college rockers” (a.k.a. Gen-Xers) take note: 2020 is going to be a big year for Kristin Hersh. The multi-talented musician and author has a new memoir on the way as well as a new album with her genre-formative indie band Throwing Muses, and on Friday, she (re-)joins John Doe (of X) and Grant-Lee Phillips (of Grant Lee Buffalo) to revive The Exile Follies, a collaborative group that hasn’t performed together since the early 2000s and that finds the three musicians performing in solo, duo, and trio modes. That’s at City Winery; grab tickets here.

POWER TRIO 2: It’s an especially strong weekend for dance in Boston. For the finale performance of the Global Arts Live’s Winter Dance Fest, David Parsons’s 35-year-old Parsons Dance company takes the stage at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre on Saturday. Tickets for that here. Celebrity Series brings the renowned Korean troupe Bereishit Dance Company (created in 2011 by Soon-ho Park) to NEC’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. (Tickets here.) And through the weekend at the Center for Arts at the Armory in Somerville, you can see the results of 40 choreographers working for 31 days as NACHMO (National Choreography Month Boston) presents three intense performances. Program info and tickets here.

HIGH STANDARDS: On Friday night, Celebrity Series also brings the incredible Cécile McLorin Salvant, described by Globe jazz contributor Kevin Lowenthal as a “miraculously gifted singer [who] combines the vocal virtuosity of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan with the actress-in-song directness of Billie Holiday and Abbey Lincoln.” She’s accompanied by the virtuosic pianist and composer Aaron Diehl for what is sure to be an incredibly fresh stroll through the American songbook at NEC’s Jordan Hall. I really would not recommend missing this. Grab tickets here.

IBERIAN DELIGHT: And lastly from the outside world this weekend, the Boston Early Music Festival presents La Capella Reial de Catalunya and Hesperion XXI for what Globe classical contributor Zoë Madonna calls “a feast of music from the Iberian Peninsula during the cultural flowering of the late Renaissance/early Baroque-era ‘Golden Century’” led by virtuoso viol player Jordi Savall and his stirring instrumental and vocal ensembles. That’s Friday night at Sanders Theatre at Harvard (a pre-concert talk kicks off at 7 p.m.). Find program info and tickets here.

Rob McElhenney and F. Murray Abraham in "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." Apple TV+

OR STAY IN: While you’re making those hors d’oeuvres for Sunday night’s awards, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert recommends checking out the new Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.” The ensemble workplace comedy (set behind the scenes of a popular video game) is “in league with some of TV’s best,” he writes. “It’s a smart, energetic series that contains what may be the most important element in a successful comedy: an alchemical ensemble of characters, each one as curious and distinct as the next.” Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Elisha Henig, David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, and Imani Hakim form a cast of scene-stealers. Recommended for fans of “The Office,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Billions.” Available Friday.

And attn: kitty girls: Slip on your tallest heels and longest lashes for this week’s edition of “SNL,” which features drag superstar RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber. Sissy that monologue, henny! That’s Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

And if you’re serious about the couch this weekend (and have 3½ free hours), for a number of reasons this moment in history demands a screening of “Spartacus,” which you can find on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube. (R.I.P. Kirk.)

As you can see, the state of the weekend is strong. Though if all of this sounds just a little too high quality for your tastes, I feel compelled to let you know that the Somerville Theatre is hosting a special screening of “Cats” on Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m., an experience sure to be improved and enhanced by an allowance for “audience participation” — which means you can hiss and howl to your heart’s content.

That’s all I’ve got in the envelope, Weekenders. However you decide to spend your weekend, win gracefully, and make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.

