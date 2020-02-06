FOXBOROUGH — Typically, when an arena-proven performer brings his act to more intimate stages, one of several things is going on: a tour warm-up, a secret show, a readjustment to the realities of ticket sales. Rarely does it ever come down to “just for the hell of it.” And yet, that seems to be the driving motivation behind Garth Brooks’s Dive Bar Tour, which landed Wednesday at the Six String Grill & Stage, mere steps from that other Foxborough venue the singer could easily fill. With tickets exclusively held by radio-contest winners, Brooks couldn’t even claim a (slim) profit motive. For 75 minutes, the best-selling male artist in country music history came to play, not put on a show, and his delight was palpable.

Taking the stage in a ballcap from his own merch line and a denim button-down over a T-shirt that said “Winter Wonderland” in what may (or may not) have been a wink at the weather cancellation of his original December date, Brooks instantly brought a cocky energy to opener “All Day Long” and effortlessly played to the room, not the rafters. The social-music roots of the gleeful, corny, fiddle-driven swing of “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” came more clearly to the fore, and if “The Thunder Rolls” didn’t have the stun power of stadium volume, it was all the more visceral for its presence in the enclosed space.