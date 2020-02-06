The 2020 Fenway Park summer concert lineup just keeps on growing.

Dead & Company will perform at the home of the Red Sox for two nights on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, as part of their 2020 summer tour, the group’s seventh nationwide tour since forming in 2015.

The six-piece jam band features former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, singer-songwriter John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Their show will be held a little more than two weeks after Guns N’ Roses play Fenway on July 21, and a little more than two weeks before Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts play for two nights on Aug. 25 and 26.