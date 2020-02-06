Why: You are a fan of oyster bars Neptune and Select who appreciates modern French food, too. Perhaps you are also a cyclist.

The Back Story: Grand Tour is the second restaurant from Select Oyster Bar chef-owner Michael Serpa. (Select is just around the corner.) Grand Tour’s executive chef, David Nevins, was the opening chef at Neptune Oyster, a position Serpa later stepped into. If you ever doubt the ongoing influence of Todd English on Boston’s restaurant scene, note that both chefs came to Boston to work at Olives. Serpa, who is a cyclist, named the new bistro for the three Grand Tours of professional cycling. The place used to be a smoothie shop, but it sure doesn’t look like one now, all gleaming white and exposed brick and Mediterranean patterned floor tile, an open kitchen at the end of the long room. There’s counter seating on one side, tables on the other, and a spiral staircase leads to a cozy upstairs space.

Steak frites. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

What to Eat: Steak frites is the obvious choice: either an 8-ounce bavette or 14-ounce rib eye, both served with fries and watercress salad. It’s what most of the lunch crowd is having. But don’t sleep on snacks like Maine uni toast, cheese and charcuterie, and vegetable plates from mushrooms with béarnaise and crispy ham to butternut squash crudo with pepitas, green chiles, and cider syrup. Starters include steak tartare, escargot pie, and the city’s most decadent omelet, a coddled creature adorned with a generous dollop of caviar and snips of fresh herbs. There are also main courses such as rabbit with roasted root vegetables in mustard, and Mediterranean sea bass with saffron rouille, white beans, haricots verts, olives, and radicchio.

Escargot Pie at Grand Tour. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

What to Drink: The wine list is divided into bottles from America and France, many on display behind the bar. The glass list is entirely American, from the Gruet blanc de blanc (New Mexico) to Finger Lakes riesling to cabernet franc from Long Island. There’s also beer from New England; $1 of each draft beer purchase goes to Chefs Cycle, a ride Serpa participates in annually, raising money for the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

The Takeaway: Grand Tour is very much the modern French bistro counterpart to Select Oyster Bar: stylish, hospitable, and surefooted, delivering big in a scaled-down space.

314 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-277-0800, www.grandtourboston.com

Executive chef David Nevins (left) and cook Alonso Restrepo prepare Foie Gras Torchon. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.