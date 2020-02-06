Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning performer John Legend has been added to Tanglewood’s 2020 Popular Artist lineup, and will play a set at the Lenox venue on Aug. 28. Legend, who recently performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards, last played in Massachusetts in 2018 when he stopped by the Wang Theatre as part of his “Legendary Christmas” tour.

Legend joins previously announced acts including Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band, who play Friday, June 19; Phish vocalist Trey Anastasio performing with the Boston Pops on Saturday, June 20; Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie on Sunday, June 21; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile making her Tanglewood debut on Friday, June 26; The Mavericks with Los Lobos performing on Sunday, June 28; James Taylor and his All-Star Band, who will play for Tanglewood for a 29th time on Saturday, July 4; and a live taping of NPR’s popular quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Tickets for the full Tanglewood 2020 season, which runs from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, Aug. 30 will go on sale on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. through tanglewood.org or by calling 888-266-1200. The one exception is Legend’s show, for which tickets will be available starting Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.