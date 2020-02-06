Speaking of which, the South End welcomes a new branch of Yellow Door Taqueria (384 Harrison Ave. at East Berkeley Street), replacing Lion’s Tail on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Enjoy scallop, lamb, and sunchoke tacos, empanadas, pupusas, ceviche, and sangria from 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends. Lion’s tail co-owner Jarek Mountain will continue in his ownership role of the new restaurant.

Openings : Cósmica Mexican Eatery & Bar (40 Berkeley St. at Gray Street) has opened inside the South End’s Revolution Hotel. It’s the latest from the team behind the South End’s Beehive and Harvard Square’s Beat Brew Hall . Executive chef Colton Coburn-Wood ( Yellow Door Taqueria ) serves crab tostadas, chili-roasted brisket, and duck carnitas. There’s also a 30-seat bar with boozy slushies and margaritas on tap.

In Fields Corner, 50 Kitchen (1450 Dorchester Ave. at Adams Street) has soft opened, with a grand opening planned for the week of Feb. 10. Dorchester native Anthony Caldwell runs the kitchen, serving Southern-Asian fusion and partnering with local youth programs and shelters on food initiatives. Try jambalaya egg rolls, 5-spice pork sliders, smoked banh mi, and chicken satay.

Finally, Krasi Meze + Wine aims to open on Monday, Feb. 10, serving meze and an all-Greek wine list (48 Gloucester St. at Boylston Street), overseen by Demetri Tsolakis (Committee Ouzeri + Bar, GreCo), Stefanos Ougrinis (GreCo), and chef Theo Tsilipanos (Committee Ouzeri + Bar).

Expansions: Somerville’s Tasting Counter (14 Tyler St. at Somerville Avenue) expands its menu in March, which also means the end of its wine bar. The bar will close on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The 20-seat restaurant, known for its nine-course tastings, will now serve that menu on Monday and Tuesday nights as well as for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. On Wednesdays through Fridays, they’ll continue to serve a one-hour, three-course lunch.

Meanwhile, Cambridge’s Loyal Nine (660 Cambridge St. at Fulkerson Street) will now serve brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 until 2 p.m., making it even easier to get red flannel hash and lobster popovers.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.