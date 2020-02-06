Before Pure Oasis can open its doors, the company will still need to receive a “commence operations” notice from the commission, which allows the company to open after three calendar days. On average — among the 36 recreational marijuana stores that have been approved to open in Massachusetts — companies have spent about six weeks with their final license before receiving a “commence operations” notice.

The Cannabis Control Commission unanimously approved the final license for marijuana company Pure Oasis at its public meeting in Worcester, putting the company on track to finish up its last inspections and preparations to get ready for its opening day.

Cannabis regulators awarded a final license Thursday to a Grove Hall dispensary that could become Boston’s first recreational marijuana store.

Advertisement

Aside from making history in Boston, Pure Oasis is also the first applicant to receive a final license from the economic empowerment program, which gives priority review to candidates who have been harmed by the prohibition of marijuana or to companies who pledge to help those communities.

“Any African-American male like myself and my partner who grows up in the inner city has come literally face-to-face with a police officer sticking a gun in our face or being stopped and frisked for no reason,” co-owner Kobie Evans said in July, when Pure Oasis received its provisional license. “It’s normalized to us, and unfortunately people don’t realize it has long-lasting traumatic effects.”

The commission acknowledged those accomplishments Thursday.

“This is an important milestone,” said commission Chairman Steven Hoffman. “I just want to take a second to pause.”

The room broke out into applause.

Commissioner Shaleen Title thanked Boston leaders for their commitment to equality in the marijuana industry.

“The commission has to prioritize economic empowerment applicants, but cities and town do not, so I want to acknowledge the city of Boston for voluntarily having a long-term vision and implementing it and taking this step toward equity and fairness," she said.

Advertisement

Pure Oasis is located at 430 Blue Hill Ave. in the Grove Hall neighborhood.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.