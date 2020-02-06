A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Wednesday night after State Police stopped him for allegedly speeding and found more than 360 pounds of marijuana in his minivan.

The man, Alexander Kong, 40, was merging onto an off-ramp from Interstate 84 in Sturbridge at about 8:35 p.m. when he was pulled over for speeding. State Police said he was driving 50 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour. Kong was pulled over on Route 20 eastbound.