A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Wednesday night after State Police stopped him for allegedly speeding and found more than 360 pounds of marijuana in his minivan.
The man, Alexander Kong, 40, was merging onto an off-ramp from Interstate 84 in Sturbridge at about 8:35 p.m. when he was pulled over for speeding. State Police said he was driving 50 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour. Kong was pulled over on Route 20 eastbound.
Troopers searched the 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan Kong was driving and found about 362 pounds — packed into one-pound, heat-sealed bags that were stored inside three cardboard boxes, seven duffel bags, and seven trash bags.
Advertisement
Kong, of Bayside, N.Y., was arrested for trafficking marijuana and cited for speeding. He was held on $15,040 bail.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.