A 20-year-old man was arrested after officers found 59 packets of edibles, along with bags of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, several boxes of THC vape oil, and thousands of dollars in cash, when they pulled his vehicle over in downtown Boston Wednesday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers who had pulled over a car near 85 Bedford St. for an equipment violation saw large plastic bags of marijuana and bundles of cash “in plain view inside the vehicle”, Boston police said in a statement.

As they searched the car, officers found the edibles, cocaine, vape oil, and $6,815 in cash, along with a bag of dried mushrooms, police said. Officers arrested Daniel Keegan, of Weymouth, on a variety of drug charges.