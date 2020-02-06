Supporters chanted “Licencias, si! Promesas, no!" or “yes to licenses, no to promises” as activists live-streamed their rally. Activists broke bread Sunday night before beginning the hunger strike at 7 p.m. that evening. The group had rallied within the State House since Monday morning, hoping to persuade lawmakers to advance the bill .

Dozens from the group, Movimiento Cosecha, rallied inside the State House on Wednesday afternoon, capping a three-day hunger strike to draw attention to the issue and encourage lawmakers to advance the bill.

A local advocacy group is expressing hope about a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to receive standard driver’s licenses, after the measure advanced in the Legislature.

Omar Contreras, a demonstrator originally from El Salvador, said he had survived on a liquids-only diet —sipping on water, Gatorade, and lemon juice to refuel electrolytes.

“It is time to drive in the streets without fear,” he said in Spanish. “It’s been fifteen years of false promises. We have put our life, heart, and soul into [the effort]. We are risking our health."

The controversial legislation, which the Transportation Committee voted favorably to Ways and Means, would permit driver’s licenses to those unable to provide proof of lawful presence or those ineligible for a Society Security number. Applicants would have to be able to provide proof of identity, date of birth, and Massachusetts residency.

Versions of the bill have circulated the State House for more than a decade. In the previous legislative session, the measure was eventually sent to study but never advanced.

For more than a year, Movimiento Cosecha has led efforts to unite the immigrant community in rallying for the driver’s license bill.

Irma Lemuz, an immigrant from Honduras also on hunger strike, remains optimistic on the bill’s advancement.

“I hope and feel that God will touch the heart of the legislators, to notice that this is a necessity for us,” she said in Spanish on Wednesday.

Lemuz noted that driver’s licenses would alleviate the anxieties of her community, such as allowing parents to drive their children to school without fear. “We are here with love and conviction,” she said.

Contreras said many supporters of the bill felt frustrated with the politics of legislation, and have lost their faith in lawmakers. “[They say] ‘yes, we’re with you, we’re going to support you,'" he said. “We’re tired of hearing yes, then hearing no. No more.”

Bill sponsor Representative Christine Barber of Somerville joined activists in Nurses Hall late Wednesday to celebrate the vote.

“Folks have been amazing to work with,” Barber told State House News, citing efforts by a coalition to advance the bill and the support of law enforcement for the legislation. Governor Charlie Baker has indicated that he opposes such a measure.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.












