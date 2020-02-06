Restoration work has begun at the vacant St. Gabriel’s Church and monastery in Brighton Center. The monastery is a Boston Landmark Building and one of New England’s few Mission-style buildings.

The monastery, built in 1909, and the church, built 20 years later, will be transformed into The Overlook at St. Gabriel’s, a 22,000-square-foot apartment building with amenities, community space, and a view of the Boston skyline.

The renovations are a part of an 11.6-acre redevelopment project that will feature three new residential buildings, more than 7 acres of green space, and 45,000 square feet of amenities, including parks, residential lounges, and a fitness center. Plans call for more than 500 residential apartment units and more than 100 condominium units.