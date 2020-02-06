Dr. John Bradley, the chief of mental health for the VA Boston Healthcare System, anticipated that the consolidation at the Brockton campus of the system would begin by the end of this week and that within the next two weeks the facility will cease admitting patients to the detox unit. The detox unit will become part of a 28-bed unit that will serve those with drug problems and other, concurrent mental health disorders.

A veterans affairs facility in Brockton is folding a 14-bed detox unit that serves patients with drug and alcohol problems into a larger inpatient unit, a move criticized by some who work at at the facility.

Advertisement

Bradley said the Brockton facility was one of only two VAs in the country to have a separate detox unit, the other one being located in Philadelphia. The model of a “separate, locked detox unit” has largely been abandoned elsewhere in the country, according to veterans affairs authorities.

The consolidation will not reduce costs at the Brockton center, as staff will be redistributed, but not eliminated, according to Pallas Wahl, a VA spokeswoman. While there are other “dual diagnoses facilities” in the state, the inpatient program in Brockton “is the main referral center for veteran treatment of this type” in Massachusetts and New England, Wahl said in a series of e-mails.

Bradley said the move will increase efficiency at the center, allowing veterans to work with a single treatment team throughout their inpatient stay. Under the previous setup, veterans would be moved between two teams over the course of their detox treatment. One of the teams was in the detox unit and the other was in the inpatient psychiatry unit that would address both their substance use disorder and other mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Advertisement

“The driving force behind this is that we really want to expand our ability to treat substance use disorders in our residential programs and our outpatient programs, including allowing some patients who don’t want to detox in a locked unit to do so as outpatients” Bradley said.

The Brockton campus includes programs for palliative and hospice care, homelessness, a chronic spinal cord injury unit, and an inpatient psychiatric unit for women, according to its website.

But at least two employees of the VA center were concerned that the new setup would mean that patients who arrive at the facility high or drunk would be considered less of a priority than those who were wrangling with other mental health problems, a notion Bradley rejected. The employees spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals regarding their jobs.

The workers questioned whether the merging of the units was the best thing for the patients who are looking to detox and worried that such patients would not receive the same level of care in the new unit.

“I think it’s a bad move,” said one of the employees. “Veterans don’t want to go to an acute psychiatric unit for their care. They don’t.”

Bradley said the new setup did not mean that patients with alcohol and drug problems would be treated as a lower priority than other patients.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide increased capacity,” he said.

He added, “We’re committed to serving all populations of veterans.”

Advertisement

Bradley said the detox unit treats about 1,000 veterans per year. On average, about 11 patients are in that unit a day, he said.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, about 1 in 10 returning veterans seen in the VA have a problem with alcohol or other drugs. About 27 percent of veterans in VA care who are diagnosed with PTSD also have substance abuse disorder, according to the agency.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.