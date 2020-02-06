“Officers remain vigilant around trails, coastline and harbor,Conley tweeted Tuesday night." The investigation continues. There is no indication of a crime or that the public is any in danger."

He said Tuesday via Twitter that police suspended the “large scale physical search” for Abbie Flynn, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday walking in the area of Farrington Avenue.

Gloucester police have suspended the search for a 59-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon before a planned Super Bowl party at her home, according to Chief Ed Conley.

The chief provided additional updates on Wednesday at 11:17 a.m.

“NEMLEC and @GloucesterPD K9s will be back in Gloucester today retracing previous search areas,” Conley tweeted. “This is not based on any new information.”

By 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, there was still no sign of Flynn.

“Unfortunately no new info in the search for Abbie Flynn,” Conley tweeted Wednesday evening. “K9s were back today going over nearby wooded areas again. I will be on @Joey_C Good Morning Gloucester podcast 8 am tomorrow to provide an overview of our efforts.”

During that podcast appearance Thursday, Conley said Flynn told her college-aged son over the phone around 3 p.m. Sunday that she was planning to go for a walk, something she does regularly. He also said she had been planning to host a Super Bowl gathering at her home that evening before she vanished.

Flynn, Conley told Good Morning Gloucester, is an “outdoor enthusiast” known to walk the trails around her home and take photos of wildlife. She left her phone at home when she took her walk Sunday, Conley told the program, which wasn’t unusual.

Conley told the podcast that investigators began their search under the theory that Flynn may have gotten lost while hiking, suffered some type of medical incident or perhaps fell in the water. Roughly 80 first responders including Gloucester and NEMLEC officers, State Police and Coast Guard personnel were involved in the search, Conley told the podcast.

Police said Monday in a statement that Flynn has brown hair and was last seen wearing a red jacket.

“If anyone sees someone who is matching Flynn’s description or has any information as to her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212,” the statement said.





