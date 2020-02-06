The filing was submitted in US District Court in Boston, where Hodge, 62, pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, plus one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Lawyers for former Pimco boss Douglas Hodge , a graduate of Dartmouth and Harvard who admitted to paying bribes to get his kids into USC as part of the college admissions cheating scandal, said Wednesday in court papers that the feds are seeking "greater punishment” for their client “as a result of his wealth.”

He’s slated for sentencing Friday, and the feds have asked for two years in the slammer, records show. Hodge’s defense team from the powerhouse firms of Ropes & Gray and Pepper Hamilton said in Wednesday’s filing that the prosecution’s request is excessive and prompted by their client’s deep pockets.

“What the government is really suggesting is that Doug should receive a greater punishment as a result of his wealth, which is not a permissible basis for an upward departure” in sentencing, the defense filing said.

Hodge’s lawyers are seeking a sentence at “the low end of the guidelines range, with a possible split between incarceration and home detention; supervised release; a robust community service program; and a fine is sufficient, but not greater than necessary, especially when balancing Doug’s lifetime of service, his commitment to redoubling his charitable efforts upon release from confinement, and his parental obligations to his two young, adopted children,” the defense wrote in a separate document filed last week.

In a statement released at the time of Hodge’s guilty plea, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said the wealthy asset manager paid a princely sum to get his kids into the palm-tree lined campus.

“Beginning in 2012, Hodge conspired with [scam ringleader] Rick Singer and others to pay a total of $525,000 to facilitate his younger daughter’s admission to USC as a purported soccer recruit and his son’s admission to USC as a purported football recruit," the statement said.

Hodge is one of more than 50 defendants charged in the college scam, which exploded into the headlines in March 2019 and outraged the public, sparking heated debates about the role of money in the ruthlessly competitive admissions process.

Prosecutors say a veritable who’s who of celebrities, captains of industry and other big-shots cut large checks to Singer, the confessed mastermind of the scheme, to get their children falsely classified as sports recruits at fancy schools to pave the way for their acceptance, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams when they needed a little boost.

Among the defendants with pending cases is Hollywood star Lori Loughlin, whose scene stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions. Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as fake crew recruits.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and USC confirmed in October that their daughters are no longer enrolled at the school, which boasts highly regarded programs in the arts, science and medicine, as well as a storied athletic program.

Another actress, the “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman did less than two weeks in behind bar for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman also coughed up a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.