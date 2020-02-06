A man was shot in Dorchester Wednesday night, and Boston police are searching for the person or persons responsible, police said.
According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 149 Magnolia St. just before 6:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with life threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he is undergoing treatment, police said Thursday.
A crime scene was established on Magnolia Street, a stretch of which was shut down to foot and vehicle traffic. The scene was established in a hilly, thickly settled neighborhood of Dorchester not far from MBTA tracks. Officers had taken down police tape at the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
