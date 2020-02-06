But that is a very cynical and weirdly upside down view of things. For all the years I’ve known and watched Mitt Romney, I’ve never thought him as any more self-serving than others who engage in a business, politics, that has grown increasingly that.

For some Trump partisans, no doubt, Romney’s vote and his speech explaining his vote will be seen as yet another example of a politician who did what he thought was expedient, not what he thought was right.

If Mitt Romney did anything Wednesday, when he both literally and figuratively stood up in the Senate and voted to convict Donald Trump, he made it easy on the judges at the Kennedy Library who pick the Profile in Courage award.

Advertisement

He is, surely, like all politicians, like all human beings, flawed. He is also, unlike some in the political trade, a very decent man.

It is hard to forget how sad, if also oddly amusing, it was to watch Romney run away from his singular achievement as governor of Massachusetts, the establishment of a health care system that doesn’t make accessing health care dependent entirely on how many zeroes are in your bank account.

But, to survive as a Republican post-Obamacare, Romney had to repudiate Romneycare, almost as Peter felt compelled to repudiate Jesus.

If you are inclined to dismiss and demean Mitt Romney, you can also point to that, to his flip-flop on abortion rights, to his Hillary-like dismissal of those predisposed not to vote for him as the “47 percent,” to his morphing from self-described progressive gubernatorial candidate in Massachusetts in 2002 to a “severely conservative” presidential candidate in 2012, as examples of him being a guy who puts his finger up in the wind of any particular room to figure out what he’s going to say.

Advertisement

But running for governor in Massachusetts is a lot different than running for president or running for the Senate in Utah. Show me a politician who doesn’t shape his policies and message to get elected, and I’ll show you a failed politician. It is true that Romney seemed distracted by presidential ambition in his last year as governor. The same people who complained loudest about that don’t, however, seem particularly upset about Liz Warren spending the last two years of her time in the Senate running for president.

That’s the thing about politics. It’s like sports. You tolerate and excuse certain behavior by someone on your team — think Deflategate — while excoriating similar behavior by someone on the other team. It’s why some Democrats will dismiss Romney as a craven opportunist, and some Republicans brand him a hypocrite.

Unlike many of those who assail him, Romney had a real decision to make: on which side of history would he stand?

History will remember Mitch McConnell announcing, loud and proud, that he considered the oath he took to be an impartial juror in the case against President Trump a joke. He had no intention of being impartial, then swore an oath pretending he would be.

History will remember and be kinder to Mitt Romney than McConnell because when history called, Romney answered. His speech will be listened to for decades, and maybe much longer. It contained lines that will be repeated often, especially in moments of ethical reckoning.

Advertisement

Romney’s speech will be remembered in part because it wasn’t self-righteous or verbose. It was almost matter-of-fact. While his Republican colleagues have spent the better part of the last six months avoiding the obvious, Romney stated it: President Trump used his office to enlist a foreign government to interfere in an American election, withholding military aid, approved by Congress, to a vulnerable ally as leverage to gain some cheap dirt on a political rival.

Republicans had spent so long obfuscating these facts that to hear one of them just cut the bull and cut to the chase was bracing, like splashing rubbing alcohol on an open wound.

I would have a lot more respect for Republican lawmakers if they just rose in the House or the Senate and said, “Yeah, we know he did it. So what? We don’t care. We’re the USA, he’s the president, and we can do anything we like.” Because that’s exactly how Trump feels and that’s exactly why so many people support him.

Alas, the honesty we would like all our politicians to have was left to Mitt Romney.

It was impossible to listen to Romney’s speech and not be struck by how many times he referred to a power higher than voters and party whips.

“I am a profoundly religious person,” he said. “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.”

Anyone who has spent any appreciable time with Mitt Romney realizes that his Mormon faith is central to his being, something he lives more than talks about. This is the exact inverse of most politicians, including many on the right. Some evangelical Christians who despise him blatantly checked their beliefs at the door to support someone as patently un-Christian as Donald Trump.

Advertisement

It is indeed tempting and, like most tempting things, easy to dismiss Romney’s act as petty vengeance, striking back against a president who with Machiavellian glee dangled in front of him the prospect of a job as secretary of state. Romney futilely prostrated himself before the Pharisee that is Trump, and the Pharisee loved it. Maybe there was a little revenge in Romney’s calculation, but it was inherently more in his self-interest to stand up in the Senate and kiss Trump’s rear end than to describe in concise language how baldly improper the president’s deeds were.

And ask yourself this: Had Trump appointed Romney secretary of state, do you think Romney would have abided by a president who so openly admires authoritarians and enemies of America like Vladimir Putin? Do you think Mitt Romney would have, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said nothing while Trump and his toadies smeared and stalked one of his ambassadors? I don’t. Not for a minute.

The Democrats are falling over themselves praising Romney now, of course. It would be nice if some of them, including former president Barack Obama, would acknowledge that Romney was right back in the day about Russia. When, during the 2012 campaign, Romney said Russia was the biggest geopolitical threat facing the US, Obama was at his dismissive, mocking worst, remarking, “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back, because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

Advertisement

History has shown Romney was right then. And history will show he was right on Wednesday, when he risked his future in Republican politics and invited a lifetime of hate and invective from Trump cultists by taking a principled stand.

Donald Trump Jr., who sees his own presidential prospects the same way he sees everything else — his to be inherited — was among the first to bash Romney, suggesting, risibly, that he be drummed out of the GOP.

Junior’s dad, meanwhile, dismissed Romney as a failed presidential candidate. True, but like John McCain before him, Romney knows there are worse things in life.

The State of the Union address was like a MAGA rally in the Heartland, except with a better-dressed and coiffed crowd. Watching Trump award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, an openly racist, misogynist radio shock jock who got rich by stereotyping and dividing Americans, was not so much outrageous as completely in keeping with Trump’s dystopian world view.

Someday, it would be nice to see a president award that same medal to Mitt Romney. And if that happens, it would be most fitting if the president presenting the award is a Republican. It would signal that the Grand Old Party has at last emerged from its miasma and returned to the principles of Lincoln, principles that Mitt Romney outlined on the Senate floor on Wednesday: that country must always come first, that, like elections, having a conscience has consequences.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.