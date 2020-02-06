A Nashua, N.H., man is facing multiple charges following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Lowell Tuesday evening, officials said.

Around 8:37 p.m., Lowell police responded to a report of shots fired near L Street and Coburn Street, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson. Upon arrival, officers found Luis DeJesus of Lowell suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Lowell General Hospital.

Investigators learned that another man, Robert Rosa, 25, had been treated for non-fatal gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital around the same time as the shooting, officials said. Officers determined Rosa was involved in the shooting and fired a gun that he illegally possessed. They also found a gun at the shooting scene, at Jewett Street and West 4th Street.