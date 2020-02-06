A Nashua, N.H., man is facing multiple charges following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Lowell Tuesday evening, officials said.
Around 8:37 p.m., Lowell police responded to a report of shots fired near L Street and Coburn Street, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson. Upon arrival, officers found Luis DeJesus of Lowell suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Lowell General Hospital.
Investigators learned that another man, Robert Rosa, 25, had been treated for non-fatal gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital around the same time as the shooting, officials said. Officers determined Rosa was involved in the shooting and fired a gun that he illegally possessed. They also found a gun at the shooting scene, at Jewett Street and West 4th Street.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rosa Wednesday night, the statement said. He was arrested in Nashua and was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice Thursday in New Hampshire, the statement said.
He will also be arraigned in Lowell on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said. Additional charges are possible.
The Middlesex district attorney’s office, the Lowell police, and the State Police are investigating the shooting.
