A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday in a long-running dispute over a Native American tribe’s efforts to gain federally protected land for a casino in Massachusetts. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe was granted 321 acres of land in trust in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, a move that carved out the sovereign land needed for the tribe to develop its planned $1 billion First Light casino, hotel and entertainment resort. But a group of residents sued, arguing the federal government couldn’t take land into trust for the tribe because it wasn’t officially recognized as of June 1, 1934, when the federal Indian Reorganization Act, which created the land in trust process, became law. The Cape Cod-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Native Americans that shared a fall harvest meal with the Pilgrims in 1621, wasn’t federally recognized until 2007. A federal judge in 2016 ruled in favor of the residents, sending the decision back to the Interior Department for reconsideration. The tribe, meanwhile, halted the casino project, which it had broken ground on in Taunton, a city south of Boston where some of its trust lands were located. The casino effort was dealt a major blow in 2018, when President Donald reversed his Democratic predecessor’s decision granting the lands, a move that the tribe has challenged in federal court. (AP)

HARTFORD

Advertisement

Judge rules against women seeking admission to Yale fraternities

A federal judge has dismissed nearly all claims in a lawsuit that sought to force all-male fraternities at Yale University to admit women, saying both fraternities and sororities are specifically excluded from a federal law that bans discrimination based on gender in education. US District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport issued the ruling Jan. 30 in the lawsuit filed last year by three women who attend Yale. They sued nine fraternities and Yale in response to alleged sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination at the all-male social organizations. The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016. Bolden cited an exemption in the federal Title IX gender equality law in dismissing most of the lawsuit’s claims. The ruling came in response to motions to dismiss filed by Yale and the fraternities. “The gender exclusive nature of the Fraternity Defendants is at the root of the Plaintiffs’ alleged hostile educational environment claim,” Bolden wrote in his ruling. “But ... Congress has expressly limited Title IX and made the membership practices of the Fraternity Defendants beyond Title IX’s scope.” (AP)

Advertisement

CONCORD, N.H.

Bill would help communities pay for new drinking water standards

A New Hampshire measure that would help communities cover costs associated with new drinking water standards got bipartisan support from lawmakers. A Senate committee voted Tuesday in favor of setting up a $50 million loan fund to help cover local compliance costs for new limits on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, potentially toxic chemicals collectively called PFAs, New Hampshire Public Radio reported. The new standards went into effect in October but have been tied up in court since a judge granted a temporary injunction requested by 3M Co. and several others who opposed the regulations. The parties sued the state’s Department of Environmental Resources Commissioner Robert Scott in September, alleging the agency didn’t follow the appropriate process in approving the standard. The state denied wrongdoing. (AP)

Advertisement

MONTPELIER

Lawmakers fail to override veto of paid family leave

The Democratic-led Vermont House failed by one vote Wednesday to override a veto by Governor Phil Scott of a bill that would have established a paid family leave system in the state. The vote of 99 in favor of overriding the governor to 51 against came less than a week after Scott vetoed the bill because the plan included a $29 million payroll tax. Scott prefers a voluntary program. The bill would have guaranteed up to 12 weeks of paid parental or bonding leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave. Proponents have said the bill was needed to help recruit and retain workers in Vermont. When the bill passed the House last week it was 11 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto. But some of those who voted no before, changed their votes on Wednesday. (AP)



