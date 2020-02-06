The UMass Boston Faculty Council unanimously endorsed the lone finalist for the school’s chancellor position on Tuesday, 21 months after its disappointment with the previous round of candidates prompted all three to withdraw. Dr. Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, currently a dean at the University of California Los Angeles, earned support from the entire Faculty Council after meeting with students, staff, and other community members during a daylong campus visit Friday. “The selection of such an excellent candidate is due to an unusually representative search process, which included an unprecedented five faculty members as part of this committee, one of whom served as the committee’s co-chair,” said C. Heike Schotten, a political science professor and chair of the council. “The robust inclusion of faculty voice led to an outcome that better reflects faculty’s aspirations and concerns as well as the value of shared governance.” In May 2018, the last time finalists reached the camp us visit stage, all three candidates dropped out after the Faculty Council questioned their qualifications. Suarez-Orozco still needs to secure a recommendation from UMass president Marty Meehan and a vote from the school’s Board of Trustees. Meehan said in a statement that the council’s unanimous support is “extremely significant,” and that he is still preparing to make his recommendation to trustees. A search committee unanimously backed Suarez-Orozco last week as the best choice — and only finalist — to lead the school, citing his strong academic credentials and his personal story of success after immigrating from Argentina as a model for the university’s urban mission. (SHNS)

Plymouth County prosecutors have dismissed charges against two East Bridgewater women who had been accused of hurting and threatening two children during what authorities described as a Voodoo ritual. Sisters Rachel Hilaire, 42, and Peggy LaBossiere, 53, were scheduled face trial Monday on charges including assault and battery on a child with injury, but the Plymouth district attorney’s office withdrew the case last week, according to the Enterprise of Brockton. The case was withdrawn because the children would not be available to testify at trial, the prosecutor wrote. The women were arrested in January 2018. They allegedly tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl in a ‘‘Voodoo ritual’’ meant to rid her of a demon, authorities said. LaBossiere also threatened to cut off the head of the girl’s 8-year-old brother with a machete, authorities said. The rituals were requested by the children’s mother, police said. Hilaire and LaBossiere denied harming or threatening the children. The district attorney could refile charges if circumstances change or additional evidence is developed, a spokeswoman for the office said. (AP)

A slow speed zone south of Nantucket has been extended through Feb. 15 to protect 50 right whales spotted in the area in late January, officials said. After the whales were spotted on Jan. 31, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association enacted a voluntary speed restriction for sailors until Feb. 15, according to a tweet from NOAA. All vessels are encouraged to not travel faster than 10 knots. A speed restriction was previously put in place on Jan. 23. “Vessel collisions are one of the two leading causes of right whale deaths,” said Jennifer Goebel, a NOAA spokeswoman. North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered species on earth, with only about 400 left. Last year, the Center for Coastal Studies counted 267 right whales in Cape Cod Bay, about 65 percent of the population, Goebel said. Right whales aggregate around a food sources in the bay.

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of shooting his neighbor during a dispute instigated by a toy boat in their shared driveway due to witness cooperation issues, prosecutors said. Oliver Renehan, 59, who prosecutors said shot his neighbor Kevin Nottage III, in the leg in July, was charged with assault and reckless conduct. Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway declined to say in an interview which witness made it difficult to further pursue the case, but about a month ago Renehan’s attorney filed a motion stating that Nottage now lives in Florida and is not “available or willing” to attend Renehan’s trial. Police say Renehan is accused of firing two shots after he and Nottage intervened in a conflict between Renehan’s fiancee and Nottage’s aunt. (AP)







