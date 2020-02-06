And when those officers confronted Donald Gibson, 37, of Nashua, at the hotel, he said words to the effect of “this is the end of my life” and “I’m not going home tonight?" according to an affidavit filed in the case by FBI Special Agent Valerie Bauer.

A married father allegedly traveled from New Hampshire to a Tewksbury hotel Wednesday for what he thought would be a sexual tryst with another man and a 13-year-old girl, but when he arrived he discovered there was no child victim for him to exploit--only waiting law enforcement officials who had set him up as part of a sting.

Gibson didn’t make it home Wednesday; instead he was booked on child pornography charges and a sole count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office. Gibson made his initial court appearance later in the day Wednesday and was ordered held pending a detention hearing Friday.

His federal public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records allege that an undercover agent had communicated online with Gibson for about a month while posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl.

After receiving his Miranda warning, Bauer wrote, Gibson “admitted that he had given the [agent] suggestions for how the [agent] could start having sexual contact with the [agent’s] daughter. He admitted that they had discussed meeting in a hotel so that the three of them (GIBSON, the [agent], and the [agent’s] 13 year old daughter) could have various types of sex ... and that they were going to split the cost of the hotel room.”

In addition, Bauer wrote, Gibson “told agents that he had a significant amount of child pornography on his phone. He indicated that he has parental controls on his phone so that his children would not be able to access the child pornography. ... GIBSON also indicated that he kept his child pornography collection on a hidden drive in his computer at home. GIBSON indicated that he had been planning to give the (agent) more child pornography, but wanted to get to know him better first.”

Federal authorities observed at least hundreds of files of suspected child porn on Gibson’s phone, according to court records. He faces a lengthy stretch in prison if convicted.

“The charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison,” Lelling’s office said. “The charges of distribution and transportation of child pornography both provide for a mandatory minimum term of five years and up to 20 years in prison. All three charges carry a term of five years and up to life term of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”









