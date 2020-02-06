Authorities alleged Gasana falsified a questionnaire that seeks to determine whether those seeking refugee status in the US participated in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The indictment alleges that Idrissa Gasana, 53, of Manchester, N.H., provided fake information “about material facts on his application for naturalization as a United States citizen," according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday following a federal grand jury indictment that charged him with procuring citizenship illegally by lying about his role in the Rwandan genocide, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that at the time of his naturalization as a US citizen, Gasana was “an inadmissible alien because he had participated in the Rwandan genocide,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The genocide began in April 1994 after then-President Juvenal Habyarimana and his counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamiraof neighboring Burundi — both Hutus — were killed when their plane was shot down.

Responsibility for the attack is disputed, but Hutu extremists blamed a Tutsi rebel group and launched a well-organized campaign of slaughter. Radio stations linked to the extremists played a key role in exhorting Hutu mobs.

In the span of just 100 days, extremists in the country’s Hutu ethnic majority killed some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutu countrymen who refused to take part in the slaughter. Officials have called it the deadliest genocide since the Holocaust during World War II.

Gasana is being held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.

His case was investigated by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Last year, a man who fled Rwanda near the end of the genocide was sentenced in a federal court in Boston to 97 months behind bars for immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for immigration benefits in the US.

Advertisement

Federal authorities said that Jean Leonard Teganya, who was 47 at the time of his sentencing, lied about his status as a war criminal to win immigration benefits. Prosecutors said that Teganya ordered the killings of innocent Tutsis during a hospital raid in the city of Butare. US law bars someone who participated in genocide from obtaining asylum.

Roy Greene of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.