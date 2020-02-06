“This was an emergency situation,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington during an afternoon briefing at her office. “And at this point, given that everything in the investigation indicates that the neighbor [with the crossbow] was reacting in a very stressful circumstance [and] was doing what he could to neutralize the dog to protect life... at this point I don’t anticipate that this office will be filing any criminal charges.”

Joshua Jadusingh, 27, was killed in the incident. The name of the neighbor who fired the crossbow was not released.

An Adams man who fired his crossbow Wednesday at a pitbull that was mauling a neighbor, only to fatally strike the neighbor with an arrow by accident, probably won’t face criminal charges in connection with the tragic case, the district attorney said Thursday.

The episode unfolded around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, when police received “multiple 911 calls” alerting them to a disturbance at the victim’s apartment at 19 Bellevue Ave., according to Harrington.

She said Jadusingh’s two pitbulls had a “history of aggression” and were normally kept in separate cages. But on Wednesday, the neighbor heard a commotion and rushed over to render aid. The neighbor heard screaming as well as a desperate plea from someone inside the unit to “shoot the dogs,” Harrington said, so he ran back to his apartment and retrieved his crossbow.

Harrington said the neighbor uses the crossbow for hunting and has a license for it.

Once the neighbor had his weapon, Harrington said, he went to the bottom of the staircase and saw one of the pitbulls; meanwhile, Jadusingh had “barricaded himself” in his unit behind a closed door, according to Harrington.

She said the neighbor with the crossbow fired an arrow that passed through the pitbull at the top of the staircase, pierced the door, and then struck Jadusingh behind the door.

The dogs later rushed at responding officers, who shot both pets, Harrington said. One dog was killed inside the residence, but the second animal escaped to the street. An officer later fatally shot the second dog on the street, according to Harrington. She said Jadusingh lived in his apartment with another adult and a small child, who was present during the attack.

Authorities, Harrington said, “are very grateful” the child wasn’t “physically harmed” during the incident.

The neighbor who fired the crossbow, Harrington added, was “very distraught” afterward and “quite good friends with his neighbor. He knew there was a child in the home. He did his best under the circumstances.”

An autopsy on Jadusingh was being conducted Thursday, and a necropsy on the dogs showed a total of five rounds were fired at the animals, which was “consistent” with ballistics evidence at the scene, Harrington said.

She said one of the pitbulls had attacked someone in Jadusingh’s home previously in November 2018, and that person received medical attention.

“Dogs from many different kinds of breeds can be aggressive,” Harrington said, adding that owners of dogs known to be aggressive are “taking on a very big responsibility, and I think people need to be cognizant of that fact, and they need to act accordingly."

A woman who lives across the street from the apartment complex, and who declined to give her name, said by phone that she heard screaming when the mayhem erupted. She said the victim had a regular routine with his pitbulls.

“He would bring the dogs out in the morning and at night, never anywhere else,” she said. "They always had to be on leashes, separated. One lived downstairs and one upstairs.”













