The dog, who has since been named Alice, was left outside of the Northeast Animal Shelter that morning and has been without a home since, shelter Community Relations Manager Jamie Garabedian said.

A German shepherd was abandoned outside of a Salem animal shelter during the early hours of Jan. 24, and officials are hoping to find out who left her there.

Alice, a six or seven-year-old German shepherd, was found abandoned outside of a Salem animal shelter on Jan. 24. If you have any information about her or her owner, call Salem Animal Control Officer Don Famico at 978-744-0171, extension 50121.

Footage from a surveillance camera outside of the shelter showed a light colored van back into the building’s parking lot shortly after 2 a.m., Garabedian said. The man then got out with Alice, tied her up to a shelter door, and drove away.

"When he walked away, she tried to chase after him but couldn’t reach him because she was tied up,” Garabedian said.

Alice remained outside until the first shift of shelter workers arrived around 6:30 a.m.— about five hours after the man had left her, Garabedian said.

“When the staff member approached her, (Alice) was friendly and just happy to get some relief. She seemed to know they would untie her,” Garibedian said.

Staff members assessed Alice for injuries and found she had a double ear infection, Garabedian said. However, there were no signs that Alice had been neglected and she was otherwise OK, Garabedian said.

Alice also had no tags on her and no microchip when she was found, Salem Animal Control Officer Donald Famico said.

“Leaving her there is better than tying her to a tree out in the woods, but the place up there is wild with coyotes and they could have pounced on that dog," Famico said. "You just can’t show up at two in the morning and leave a dog there.”

While Alice is a generally friendly six or seven-year-old dog, Garabedian said she has had a hard time adjusting to shelter life. Behavioral specialists have been working with her to help her adjust and be ready for adoption, Garabedian said.

“She’s a little overwhelmed and stressed in the kennel environment," Garabedian said. "She’s having a hard time adjusting, and seems a bit sad.”

Garabedian and Famico hope Alice’s owner is found so that the shelter can learn about her medical history. The shelter does not know if the man who left her is the owner, and the surveillance video was too blurry for anyone to make out the license plate, Garabedian said.

Abandoning animals is a felony in Massachusetts, Famico said.

“We’re just looking for who might have done this and get information about them, and maybe prosecute, if needed...” Famico said. “Somebody must know who owned this dog.”

If you have any information on Alice or her owner, call Famico at 978-744-0171, extension 50121.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



