The plan announced Thursday is an outgrowth of the T’s guiding philosophy in recent months that has also resulted in weekend shutdowns on parts of the Red and Orange Line, weekend and evening closures on the Green Line’s D branch, and a looming reduction in parking spots at the Braintree garage : it’s better to close things off and give workers the time and space to fix the T relatively quickly, rather than let repairs stretch on for years.

Regular Green Line riders will bear the brunt of the disruptions across the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority later this year, when the C and E branches each go offline for a month at a time to allow workers to quickly replace tracks.

“We listened to our customers, and last year we heard them loud and clear,” said MBTA general manager Steve Poftak. “Fixing the MBTA at our previous pace was not good enough. We needed to build a better T, and we needed to do it faster.”

But the Green Line closures, which will shut down the C branch in July and the E branch in August and replace them with shuttle services, are still unprecedented, because they will be around-the-clock and include weekday rush hours. Prior initiatives have instead focused work on weekends or getting an early start at night before the T’s usual closing time.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials acknowledged the disruption this will cause commuters but said it will speed up replacement of nearly 11 miles of Green Line tracks by about two years. Once the work is complete, they said, trips will be as much as four minutes faster.

“While these shuttles are a temporary inconvenience, the work the T is set to accomplish during these accelerated time frames ... will improve the long-term safety and reliability of the system for years,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The disruptions will extend elsewhere, too: parts of the Blue Line, for example, will be offline on weekends from May through fall to repair and replace tracks and tunnel infrastructure, saving the T two years on the work. And the Silver Line bus system will run above ground through the Seaport District for eight weekends spread between August and December to complete work meant to prevent leaking in the tunnel.

A full list of planned closures and projects is available at mbta.com/projects/building-better-t-2020. Poftak said there would likely be other disruptions in future years as more projects surface.

The Green Line work will coincide with other projects on the other end of the line, which will shut down service between Lechmere and North Station for a year starting this spring. That work is associated with the Green Line extension through Somerville, which requires moving Lechmere station to the other side of Route 28. Workers will also strengthen the viaduct that carries the Green Line from Boston to Cambridge so that in the future it will be able to accommodate new models of much longer cars.

The T has said it is exploring ways, such as dedicated bus lanes, to speed up the replacement shuttle service between Lechmere and North Station. On Thursday, Poftak said the agency is “actively discussing” ways to put bus lanes in place for the shuttles replacing service on the C and E branches, though that would require cooperation with Boston and Brookline.

