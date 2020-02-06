On Sept. 16, 2015, Marshfield police responded to a call informing them that Rob McKenna, 45, had died, the statement said. A friend found McKenna’s body at his home at 190 Damons Point Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Superior Court jury found Michael Moscaritolo, 37, guilty of first degree murder after four hours of deliberation, according to a joint statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.

A Quincy man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday for the brutal murder of a Marshfield man in his own home in 2015, officials said.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be exsanguination, or excessive blood loss, caused by lacerations to McKenna’s head and an injury to his right arm that severed large blood vessels, the statement said.

Moscaritolo was the fourth person tried in connection to McKenna’s death.

“Rob McKenna was terrorized and left to die that day in 2015, and Michael Moscaritolo was the ringleader who orchestrated his massacre,” Cruz said in the statement. “This has always been about getting justice for Rob. I hope that with this verdict [McKenna’s family] finally find[s] some peace and are comforted by their memories of Rob’s positive attitude, adventurous spirit, and the joy that he brought to their family.”

After finding clothing, footwear, and gloves at the scene and tracing the route of those who broke into his house, investigators identified Moscaritolo, Mark C. O’Brien, and James W. Ferguson, both 44 years old, as the people who broke into McKenna’s home and robbed and murdered him.

On May 2, a jury found Moscaritolo guilty on one count of aggravated burglary, one count of unarmed robbery, and five counts of larceny of a firearm the statement said. A mistrial was declared after a verdict was not reached on the homicide charge.

Moscaritolo was also sentenced to 30 to 40 years in State Prison and four to five years on the five larceny charges, running concurrent with the burglary and assault charges, the statement said.

“This is the fourth time the McKenna family has had to endure the details of the brutal, senseless murder of their loved one,” Tavares said in the statement “Now, finally, some sense of justice is served on all three individuals responsible for his death.”

Ferguson and O’Brien were both convicted of one count of murder, one count of larceny, and gun charges and will serve life without the possibility of parole, the statement said.

Lauren Khalil, 35, of Quincy had previously pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of misleading a police officer. Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

“Massachusetts State Police Detectives together with Marshfield Police worked tirelessly to solve this murder,” Cruz said. “This crime was complex with several defendants and I commend the excellent police work of investigators to close out this case and bring all of those involved with committing this horrific murder to justice.”