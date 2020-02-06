Renting in New York City just got better. As of Tuesday, New York state eliminated the much-dreaded broker’s fee — that nagging and often pricey payment you have to fork over to a middle man when you want to rent a place.

To all who have rented in Boston, this one hits home. Securing a rental apartment in and around this city usually means paying a broker’s fee, one month’s rent, and a security deposit up front. For many of us it’s a hardship, if not a straight up road block. Have you had to pay a broker’s fee for an apartment you found? Or pay a fee for a short-term sublet?