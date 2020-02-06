Adrian T. Loyastormed into the Cape Cod home of Lisa Trubnikova and her wife, Anna, as they slept on Feb., 5, 2015. He fired 15 shots at the women who were hiding behind a mattress, killing Lisa and wounding Anna. As Bourne Police Officer Jared McDonald arrived, Loya shot him in the spine, but then Loya abruptly decided to surrender rather than have police shoot him to death, according to the Supreme Judicial Court.

The ex-Coast Guardsman who murdered a former colleague and wounded her wife and then shot a police officer in Bourne was affected by mental illness, but that does not mean his first degree murder conviction should be overturned, the state’s highest court ruled Thursday.

Loya blamed Lisa Trubnikova for his declining mental health. Loya and the two women were all assigned to the Coast Guard’s base in Kodiak Island where they first met. The women had moved to Bourne after leaving the Coast Guard, and Loya tracked them down there where he attacked him.

Loya was tried for first degree murder and 29 other charges in Barnstable Superior Court and his defense centered on his claim that he was so deeply mentally ill that he should not be found guilty of a crime, but not guilty by reason of insanity. A jury disagreed and convicted him of murder and 28other charges.

In his appeal, Loya argued that the judge should have changed the way jurors record verdicts in murder cases where mental illness is being used as the defense so that they could have found him “not guilty, lack of criminal responsibility.”

But the SJC ruled that the current way jurors return verdicts in criminal cases - usually with a straightforward guilty or not guilty - is the proper way to assure someone invoking an insanity defense has a fair trial.

“Mental illness does not equate with the absence of criminal responsibility,'' Justice Barbara Lenk wrote for the unanimous court. “The jury could properly credit the opinions of [mental health experts who testified] that the defendant suffered from a qualifying mental disorder, he nonetheless was able to conform his actions to the law and to understand the wrongfulness of his brutal actions.”





