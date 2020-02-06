“The agreement lays the groundwork for future collaborations with the shipyard, mainly through the sharing of expertise and technology," Joseph Hartman, UMass Lowell provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said. "We’re able to interact freely with their experts, and they’re able to work together with our faculty and students on projects of interest to the Navy.”

The agreement was signed by representatives of the university and shipyard Tuesday, according to a statement released by the shipyard.

University of Massachusetts Lowell students will get to study and work on Navy projects at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard through a first-time educational partnership agreement, officials said.

The shipyard, located in Kittery, Maine, mainly updates and repairs Navy attack submarines. Through the five-year, renewable agreement, students and faculty will help enhance technology being used by the shipyard.

Cold spray, a metal powder that forms to repair the surfaces of vessels, is the initial area of research UMass Lowell will focus on, Hartman said.

“(The agreement) promotes education collaboration and knowledge sharing to adapt new technologies in support of our mission to safely deliver submarines to the fleet on time, and on budget,” shipyard Commander Daniel Ettlichsaid in the statement.

Specialized Navy hardware can be loaned to UMass Lowell through the agreement, and all intellectual property will be protected, according to the statement.

This shipyard received laboratory status in March 2017. UMass Lowell is the first Massachusetts school to reach a laboratory agreement with the shipyard, according to the statement.

Hartman said UMass Lowell students have been hired for jobs and internships at the shipyard for years. He said the university is excited to work with the shipyard more directly through the new agreement.

"It’s an opportunity for our faculty and students to work on important matters to the Navy, which by default makes them important to our country,” Hartman said.

