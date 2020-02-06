“Please be safe on the roads today,” Michael Flanagan, superintendent of the Tyngsborough public schools wrote in an alert. “The Tyngsborough Public Schools will have a 2 HOUR DELAY today, February 6th.”

Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough was also closed for the day.

The admixture of cold, rain, snow and ice is generating slow starts to school days in communities north and west of Boston on Thursday morning. Some school systems, like Gardner and Worcester, have announced snow days and are closed.

Among the districts that announced two-hour delays were Woburn public schools, Peabody public schools, Canton, Burlington, Blue Hills Regional Technical High School, Ayer-Shirley Regional School District, Billerica, Dracut (no morning preschool), Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School, Nashoba Valley Technical High School, Newburyport, North Brookfield, North Middlesex Regional School District, Shrewsbury, Tewksbury, Winchester, and Westford.

Advertisement

Also slowing the start of school by two hours are public schools in Fitchburg and Harvard.

And the Groton-Dunstable regional school district cancelled kindergarten as Superintendent Laura Chesson announced a two-hour delay.

"Police report roads are very slippery. In the abundance of caution Groton-Dunstable schools will have a two-hour delay today,'' she wrote Thursday morning. “There will be no morning Kindergarten or preschool. We will continue to monitor roads in case conditions worsen. Please be safe.”

Shrewsbury Public Schools Superintendent Joe Sawyerwrote that his system will start two hours later than usual and outlined the staggered opening times for schools. Sawyer also announced the cancellation of preschool, morning half-day kindergarten, and extended school care. Afternoon programs will operate as usual, Sawyer wrote.

Boston and Cambridge public schools are open, but Worcester and Gardner public schools are closed for the day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.