FRANKLIN Husband and wife duo Small Potatoes returns to the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Musicians Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso provide vocals, guitar, and a touch of tin whistle, flute, mandolin, bodhran and other percussion toys. Fall River performer Mike Laureanno will open the show with his trademark songs depicting his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of his family and friends. The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse is located at 262 Chestnut St. Admission is $20. For tickets or more information, go to www.circlefolk.org.

FRAMINGHAM Danforth Art Museum’s Family Circle Exhibition, featuring artists Lisa Barthelson, Jenny Carpenter, Jasmine Chen, Kristen Joy Emack, Lee Kilpatrick, Mary Morazzi-Henderson, and Claudia Ruiz-Gustafson, is on view now through May 10. The Danforth Art Museum is located on the Framingham State University campus at 14 Vernon St. For hours, admission, and more information, go to www.danforth.framingham.edu.