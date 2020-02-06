FRANKLIN Husband and wife duo Small Potatoes returns to the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Musicians Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso provide vocals, guitar, and a touch of tin whistle, flute, mandolin, bodhran and other percussion toys. Fall River performer Mike Laureanno will open the show with his trademark songs depicting his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of his family and friends. The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse is located at 262 Chestnut St. Admission is $20. For tickets or more information, go to www.circlefolk.org.
FRAMINGHAM Danforth Art Museum’s Family Circle Exhibition, featuring artists Lisa Barthelson, Jenny Carpenter, Jasmine Chen, Kristen Joy Emack, Lee Kilpatrick, Mary Morazzi-Henderson, and Claudia Ruiz-Gustafson, is on view now through May 10. The Danforth Art Museum is located on the Framingham State University campus at 14 Vernon St. For hours, admission, and more information, go to www.danforth.framingham.edu.
WAYLAND Arts Wayland hosts its third “Sudbury Valley Songwriters Evening” at the W Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Regional singer-songwriters Jeff Przech, Rachel Marie, Dave Martin and Dawn Kenney will perform original songs in a conversational relaxed atmosphere. The W Gallery is located at 57 Andrew Ave. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 (two for $25). For more information, go to www.artswayland.com/new-products/singer-songwriter
CONCORD On Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Concord Conservatory of Music continues its 2019-20 concert series with a show by Mile Twelve, performing traditional bluegrass with a contemporary and relevant vibe. The Concord Conservatory of Music is located at 1317 Main St., West Concord. Tickets are $25 general admission; free for students under 18. For tickets and more information, call 978-369-0010 or go to www.ConcordConservatory.org.
