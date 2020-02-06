A winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing rain was moving across southern New England early Thursday, threatening to snarl commutes and setting up a multi-day stretch of wintry precipitation across the region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts for Thursday, with the advisory extending until 1 p.m. for most communities, including Boston; extending until 7 p.m. in north-central Mass. around Fitchburg; and lasting until 10 p.m. in the western reaches of the state.
Weather services forecasters said in discussion early Thursday that the wintry mix is more likely to be snow earlier and trend more toward freezing rain and rain later in the day and into Friday. The weather service warned that the roads could be slick and hazardous during Thursdays morning and evening commutes and that drivers should head out with caution.
Advertisement
A messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will overspread the region late tonight and early Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for this wintry mix that will impact the Thursday morning commute. 🚗 pic.twitter.com/zh31KPLlO9— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 5, 2020
Forecasters said early Thursday that they expect the area south of Boston to get the steadiest rain, while precipitation in other areas could fluctuate between rain, snow, and sleet.
Communities east of the Connecticut River aren’t expected to get more than two inches of precipitation through the end of the day Friday, whether that’s rain or snow, but communities in the northwest corner of Masschusetts could get as many as five inches of snow, according to NWS predictions.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.