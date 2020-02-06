A winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing rain was moving across southern New England early Thursday, threatening to snarl commutes and setting up a multi-day stretch of wintry precipitation across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts for Thursday, with the advisory extending until 1 p.m. for most communities, including Boston; extending until 7 p.m. in north-central Mass. around Fitchburg; and lasting until 10 p.m. in the western reaches of the state.

Weather services forecasters said in discussion early Thursday that the wintry mix is more likely to be snow earlier and trend more toward freezing rain and rain later in the day and into Friday. The weather service warned that the roads could be slick and hazardous during Thursdays morning and evening commutes and that drivers should head out with caution.