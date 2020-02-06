We charted their paths — wide, narrow, or nonexistent — to still being a viable candidate after Tuesday, based on interviews with local and national strategists and an analysis of each candidate’s operation.

Right now, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads and is on track to win in New Hampshire, if narrowly. But six days is a political eternity, and each of the 10major candidates on the ballot have a unique mountain to climb if they are to succeed.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The results in Iowa are still coming in. But New Hampshire voters, and the candidates seeking their support, have largely moved on, focused on the nation’s first primary on Tuesday, and the potentially unstoppable momentum it will give the victor.

Candidates are ranked in descending order of their New Hampshire poll numbers.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

If nothing dramatic changes, Sanders will cruise to a slim win, but a win nonetheless. Sanders won this state by 22 points over Hillary Clinton four years ago. His support now has dropped by over half, a function of an 10-person field more than anything that Sanders has done.

In the closing days, Sanders must do two things.

First, hold and fire up his base, which includes many die-hard supporters.

Second, help his team appeal to less-frequent voters. To that end, his campaign noted they have already knocked on more doors than they did in 2016 — at a pace of 69 doors a minute on Saturday. Yet Sanders had a similar strategy in Iowa earlier this week, and it did not appear turnout was anything close to a new record there.

One thing to watch on Tuesday: If turnout looks like it is headed for a New Hampshire primary record, it is going to be a very good night for Sanders.

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Buttigieg overtook Biden in Tuesday’s Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University daily tracking poll, and the feeling on the ground is that he is the candidate with the most momentum, according to interviews with advisers to a number of campaigns. If there is anyone best positioned to pull off a surprising win, it’s Buttigieg.

The crowds on Tuesday reflected this buzz, and he has the most campaign offices in the state. For Buttigieg, though, a win in New Hampshire may have less to do with what actual position he finishes, but where he finishes in relation to other candidates in the so-called moderate slatelike Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

It would help if Buttigieg creates another viral moment at the CNN town hall event on Thursday night. But the most important thing is for him to be ready at Friday night’s debate. He will have to deal with a lot of arrows coming his way. Buttigieg, a star rising out of Iowa, is likely tobe in the hot seat once again.

Former vice president Joe Biden

This is the third time Biden has run for president. The first two times, he dropped out before it got to the final week of the New Hampshire primary. Biden has pitched himself as the most electable candidate, but the results in Iowa so far show him not so electable — in fourth.

In Somersworth on Wednesday, Biden said that he wasn’t going to “sugarcoat” the reality of his political status. So we won’t sugarcoat it either: Biden has stared at the White House since 1980. If he ever wants to be president, he is going to have to show the world a Joe Biden they have never seen before in the next six days.

Specifically, he needs to stop being a “noun-verb-Obama” candidate, and start being an attack, attack, attack candidate. Biden’s team — smartly — will take him off the campaign trail for a day in New Hampshire to do debate prep for Friday night. It’s a risky move when every minute counts, but they don’t have much of a choice The mission is simple: he must take out Buttigieg.

And there is a precedent. Four years ago, then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took out Senator Marco Rubio of Florida in the final New Hampshire debate.

If Biden wants Democrats to believe that he can actually “beat Donald Trump like a drum,” then he needs to show he can beat someone else like a drum.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Warren’s fall in the last two months is as perplexing to understand as it is to figure out what in the heck she is supposed to do about it now.

She has two things going for her: She has the biggest and most experienced group of New Hampshire operatives and she is the only woman in the top tier.

Then again, Warren also had both advantages in Iowa, and they didn’t lift her to victory.

It’s hard to see how Warren could have a shot at the nomination after New Hampshire if she doesn’t win New Hampshire. To do that, she needs to get more personal with voters and be less high-minded, much in the same way Hillary Clinton did in 2008.

New Hampshire voters love a comeback story and they like voting for women in office. She needs to double down on those narratives in Friday night’s debate.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

There is a pocket of moderate voters, particularly women, who have found a home with Klobuchar. But so far this week, there is a sense that she isn’t sure what to do — and New Hampshire isn’t sure what to do with her either.

This is Iowa’s fault, not her fault. Iowa was either supposed to make Klobuchar a major candidate or it was supposed to persuade her to quit the presidential race, depending on how the results played out. But no results played out, and she has no reason to drop out, nor momentum to crack the top-tier.

So this puts her in a confusing, but an interesting, position. She might as well throw some Hail Mary passes. She probably has no chance of winning, so she has nothing to lose.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Gabbard basically skipped Iowa and camped out in New Hampshire for the last few months. It is unlikely she can pull off a win or even a third-place finish in New Hampshire, but she can still have a showing that will raise eyebrows by rallying her base of conservative Democrats, former Republicans and older men.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Currently, Yang is polling below Gabbard and Klobuchar in New Hampshire. But it doesn’t feel like that at all on the ground. He has significantly more buzz and energy at his events than they do. Even an old-school, establishment New Hampshire Democrat said this week that Yang is the one to keep an eye on. He won’t be president, but he should focus on what he wants from his future: perhaps the leader of a think tank, the next Secretary of Commerce, or a White House aspirant in 2024.

Businessman Tom Steyer of California

The polls in New Hampshire show him to be irrelevant, but the polls in South Carolina and Nevada have him in the top tier. He should only be in New Hampshire when he can get national media attention — and spend the rest of his time in states where he has a shot.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado

He has an extremely small group of people in New Hampshire who deeply love him.

For the next few days, he should focus on collecting some good war stories for the “2020 presidential campaign” chapter of his memoir.

Former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts

Patrick wrote a book entitled, “A Reason to Believe.” In the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, there is no reason to believe that his campaign is going anywhere.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.