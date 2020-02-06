The move to study the fire department’s procedures comes in the wake of the death of Lieutenant Jason Menard, who in November 2019 became the ninth Worcester firefighter killed in the line of duty in a 20-year period. The other eight fallen firefighters were Christopher Roy, who died after becoming trapped on the second floor while fighting a fire in an apartment building on Lowell Street in December 2018; Jon D. Davies Sr., who was killed while searching for a civilian who was reported to be trapped inside a three-decker on Arlington Street in 2011; and the “Worcester Six” — Timothy P. Jackson, Joseph T. McGuirk, James F. “Jay” Lyons III, Thomas E. Spencer, Paul A. Brotherton, and Jeremiah M. Lucey — who died at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. blaze in December 1999.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie has asked the city to hire a professional fire service consultant to complete “an exhaustive examination of every aspect of our department’s administration, operations, training and deployment” and see how they stack up to national standards and best practices.

In a memo to city officials, Lavoie explained the need for the study and brought up some of the issues that firefighters face today.

“For decades the main fire problem was wood frame buildings with contents made from natural materials," Lavoie wrote. "Today, these homes and buildings are filled with plastics and synthetic materials that create their own toxic fuel as they burn. Today’s fires burn far hotter and faster than the fires of decades past. Even though the occurrence of fire is down, today’s fires are more dangerous than ever. The Worcester Fire Department knows this reality all too well. While we have saved many lives and prevented millions of dollars in property loss over the last twenty years, it has come at a great cost to our department.”

In addition to the fire department study, City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. said he will also conduct a simultaneous review of the city’s Division of Inspectional Services.

“These two departments work side by side daily to ensure the safety of all buildings in the City of Worcester. A coordinated approach by both departments is critical to keeping our residents and first responders safe," Augustus wrote in a memo to the City Council. “Both reviews will ensure that our Fire Department continues to provide the residents of Worcester superior emergency response services in a manner that meets or exceeds national standards and allows our firefighters the greatest margin of safety possible for decades to come.”

Michael Vigneux,a spokesman for the city, said the plan is to select a consultant by March, and after signing a contract, “the city will be looking at 6-9 months before getting a final report.”













