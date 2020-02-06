“A victory margin of some 6,000 votes is pretty decisive,” Sanders said, referencing the total number of votes he received over former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg in the initial preferences of caucus-goers Monday night.

Sanders called the Iowa Democratic Party’s missteps an “outrage,” but told reporters in a crowded press conference that he had confidence he had won the popular vote with 97 percent of the precinct data in.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in the popular vote of the Iowa caucuses Thursday afternoon shortly after the chair of the Democratic National Committee asked for a recanvass of the results, potentially dragging out the problem-plagued vote-counting process even longer.

Advertisement

The Iowa results have been marred by delays and inaccuracies, causing each candidate to spin preliminary and fast-changing results as they court voters in New Hampshire. Thursday marks the first time Sanders definitively declared victory in the state, following Buttigieg’s claims that he was likely to win there based upon initial reporting of the state delegate equivalents, a different measure from the popular vote that the state uses as its official metric of victory.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Buttigieg leads Sanders by 0.1 percent in state delegate equivalents.

Sanders said Thursday that even if Buttigieg does end up winning more state delegate equivalents than him, it is “meaningless” because they would both likely end up with the same number of national delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. And winning more votes than the other person should be the most important thing, he argued.

“We here in northern New England call that a victory,” Sanders said. “I think it is fair to say we won the caucus.”

Sanders did not criticize the DNC’s call for a recanvass of the results, saying he believed the party would recount all precincts, not just ones where his turnout had been high.

Advertisement

“Enough is enough,” DNC chair Tom Perez tweeted Thursday. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement Thursday that it would conduct a recanvass of the results if a candidate requested one, suggesting that Perez’s demand alone is not enough to start that process.

Technical problems with the caucus app the party chose led to a delay in precincts reporting the results Monday. Then, the party began checking results against paper or photo versions. At one point, the party erroneously released data claiming that former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick won several delegates that were actually won by Sanders, before correcting it. They have yet to release an estimate for when the final results will be released.

“I really do feel bad for the people of Iowa,” Sanders said of the mistakes and delays.

Sanders also responded to criticism from rival Joe Biden, who said Wednesday that Sanders would be a liability as a Democratic nominee given that he is a democratic socialist, which President Trump would be sure to use as a bludgeon against Democrats. “Let me tell my good friend Joe that when we’re dealing with someone like Donald Trump who lies all the time, he will pin any label that he wants on any candidate,” Sanders said.

Advertisement

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin