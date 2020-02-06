“Every time that my party’s won the White House in the last 50 years ... it’s been with a candidate who was new in national politics and hadn’t run for president before and was opening the door to a new generation," Buttigieg said on the ABC TV talk show. “At a moment like this in an election we cannot afford to lose, do we want to take the risk of falling back on the familiar when that generally does not work for us in presidential elections?”

On his way back to New Hampshire after a quick fundraising detour, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped by “The View”'s New York City studios Thursday and rejected criticism from former vice president Joe Biden that he was too inexperienced to risk being the Democratic nominee against President Trump.

Buttigieg’s campaign has momentum after a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses. His support increased 8 percentage points since Monday to 19 percent in the Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University tracking poll of likely Democratic primary voters. That pushed him past Biden into second place in Wednesday’s poll, behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 25 percent.

Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth in Iowa, saw his support drop to 12 percent in Wednesday’s poll from 18 percent on Monday. In a New Hampshire campaign appearance Wednesday, Biden sharply criticized Sanders and Buttigieg.

"I have great respect for Mayor Pete in his service to this nation, but I do believe it’s a risk, to be just straight up with you, for this party to nominate someone who has never held an office higher than a mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana. I do believe it’s a risk,” Biden said.

In addition to responding to Biden on “The View,” Buttigieg also took a dig at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for not campaigning in several key early states. Buttigieg said states like Iowa and New Hampshire force candidates to “actually have human contact” with voters.

“That’s so important precisely so that you can’t just purchase the presidency by throwing money onto the airwaves,” he said, referring to Bloomberg’s heavy spending on TV ads in states beyond the first four contests.

“We started this thing with a team of four on the exploratory committee … people couldn’t say my name," Buttigieg said. "I’m not a millionaire, I didn’t have any personal money to put into this. I’m not a senator, so I didn’t have a big PAC going for me either.”

Buttigieg’s appearance on “The View” came after he appeared at three fundraising events in the New York City area Wednesday and Thursday.

At a fundraiser Wednesday night in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Buttigieg touted his narrow lead in the Iowa caucus. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Buttigieg leads Sanders by 0.1 percent.

“There is just no question that Monday in Iowa represents an astonishing victory for our vision, for our candidacy and for this country,” he said at the fundraiser, according to a pool report.

In the fourth quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in individual contributions, up from his third-quarter total of $19.2 million.

Buttigieg will fly back to New Hampshire for a campaign event in Merrimack Wednesday afternoon.



