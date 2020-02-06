In his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday announcing his decision to convict, Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, called Trump’s actions “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine.”

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said in a clear dig at Romney, who spoke Wednesday about how his Mormon faith informed his decision to convict.

Fresh off his acquittal on impeachment charges in the Senate, President Trump lashed out at Utah Senator Mitt Romney and others Thursday during the annual National Prayer Breakfast, a day after Romney became the lone Republican senator to break with his party and vote to convict Trump for abuse of power.

Romney predicted he would face a backlash over his decision, but said that he felt compelled by his faith and conscience to act.

“Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” said Romney, who is a Mormon.

Trump on Thursday morning cast himself as a victim in the impeachment process, saying he had been put through "a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. "

“They have done everything possible to destroy us,” he continued. “They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

The controversial, divisive Republican also appeared to take a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also attended the breakafast.

“Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so," he said.

Pelosi, a Catholic, has often said that she would pray for the president.

Before he began speaking, Trump held up a copy of the Washington Post and USA Today, the front pages of which featured variations of the headline, “Trump acquitted."

The Democratic-dominated House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his actions in the Ukraine scandal. The House charged that he had pressured Ukraine to smear his political rivals, then blocked the House’s efforts to investigate.

Trump was acquitted in a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate, after Republicans refused to call any witnesses or subpoena any documents. The final vote came Wednesday afternoon.

While voting to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge, Romney voted against conviction on the obstruction of Congress.









