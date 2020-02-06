The criticism came thick and fast after Romney’s stunning speech on the Senate floor.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, said he knew his vote was going to result in abuse from the president and his supporters, but he said his religion and conscience compelled him to do it.

Hero or villain? Patriot or traitor? Beacon of hope or disgrace? It was all in the eye of the beholder after Utah Senator Mitt Romney broke with his fellow Republicans and voted to convict President Trump of abuse of power.

After sending tweets about Romney Wednesday, Trump continued his assault on Romney at public events Thursday, without mentioning his name directly. "I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“The only one that voted against [acquittal] was a guy that can’t stand the fact that he ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency," Trump said later at a White House impeachment acquittal victory celebration.

Soon after Romney announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, he was denounced by Trump’s senior campaign officials, family members, GOP senators, and even Romney’s own niece, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

“Mitt should be expelled from the @SenateGOP conference. #expelMitt,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter before logging onto Instagram to mock Romney for wearing “mom jeans.”

Some Republican senators were less vehement. “I’m glad Mitt is a Republican,” said North Dakota US Senator Kevin Cramer.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “surprised and disappointed” with Romney’s vote but said Romney was largely supportive of the president. “We don’t have any doghouses here. The most important vote is the next vote,” he said.

Vocal pro-Trump commentators on conservative media lashed out at Romney Wednesday and Thursday.

“Utah’s junior senator reminded us of why he couldn’t connect with most regular, working-class people,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday night. “They don’t like politicians who claim to be holier than thou when they’re really just sticking a shiv in your back.”

"He's the ultimate selfish, preening, self-centered politician," she added.

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity also piled on, along with Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, who said Romney would be “associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever.” Breitbart News, a right-wing media outlet, led its homepage with a column that called Romney “a bitter sanctimonious weasel.”

Others saw Romney in a completely different light.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday of Romney, “God bless him for his courage” — and called Trump’s attacks on him “particularly without class.”

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said in a tweet, “Please keep Romney family in your prayers as they weather the storm of venomous threat and abuse that is the specialty of the ‘flying monkeys’ of the far right.”

US Representative Adam Schiff of California, who led the House impeachment investigation, wrote of Romney in a Tweet Wednesday, “Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say ‘enough’ - Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president - Who would display moral courage - Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict - And there is.”

US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Wednesday hailed Romney’s decision, saying it was a “profoundly moving moment," calling him a “profile in courage.”

“I was both surprised and immensely impressed, and I hope it gives us some hope and faith in the resilience of our democracy,” he said on CNN. He said the speech had brought tears to his eyes and “what I thought is, I really would like my four children to be like that.”

Washington Post columnist Max Boot, who was an unpaid foreign policy adviser to Romney in the 2012 campaign, said Romney was a “man of principle" and gave a “riveting speech on Wednesday that was full of courage and conviction.”

“How extraordinary to see a single Republican doing what was right even though he knew it would be intensely unpopular with his party,” Boot wrote.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com