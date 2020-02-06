Here’s a look at what he had to say about certain people and parties.

During the apparently unscripted speech, Trump also took great pains to lash out at those he feels wronged him.

In a rambling, hour-long speech from the White House on Thursday, President Trump took a victory lap after he was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial the day before, praising his allies and denouncing his critics.

Mitt Romney

Speaking to Senator Mike Lee, Trump said: “A man who is brilliant, and who actually was deceived to an extent, comes from a great state: Utah, where my poll numbers have gone through the roof — and one of the senator’s poll numbers, not this one, went down big. . . say hello to the people of Utah, and tell them I’m sorry about Mitt Romney.”

Nancy Pelosi

“We did a prayer breakfast this morning. . . I had Nancy Pelosi sitting four seats away, and I’m saying things a lot of things a lot of people wouldn’t have said. But I meant them. I meant every word.”

“Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person. And she wanted to impeach a long time ago. And she said, ‘I pray for the president.’ She doesn’t pray — she may pray, but she prays for the opposite. But I doubt she prays at all.”

James Comey

“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now. We caught him in the act. Dirty cops. Bad people.”

Adam Schiff

“A corrupt politician named Adam Schiff made up my statement to the Ukrainian president. He brought it out of thin air. Just made it up. They say he’s a screenwriter, a failed screenwriter. Unfortunately, he went into politics.”

“Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person.”

Mitch McConnell

“Mitch McConnell, I want to tell you, you did a fantastic job. Somebody said, ‘You know, Mitch is quiet.’ I said, ‘He’s not quiet.’ He doesn’t want people to know that. And they say, ‘Is Mitch smart?’ I said, 'Well let’s put it this way: For many many years, a lot of very smart, very bad, sometimes good, people have been trying to take his place. And to the best of my knowledge, I’ve never even heard the subject come up because they’ve been wiped out so fast. This guy is great, and I appreciate it, Mitch. . . he’s a tough guy to read. My wife goes, ‘How’d it go with Mitch?’ I go, ‘I don’t know.’ That’s what makes him good."

The Democratic Party

“Democrats are lousy politicians, because they have lousy policies. Open borders, sanctuary cities. Horrible policy. Who the hell can win — oh, the new policy is to raise taxes.

“They do two things: They’re vicious and mean. Vicious. These people are vicious. . . They stick together — historically, not now — like glue. . . They stuck together, and they’re vicious as hell.”

On investigations into Trump’s dealings with foreign powers

“It was corrupt, it was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. . . it was a disgrace."

“We were treated unbelievably unfairly. We first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bull-[expletive]. We then went through the Mueller report. They should have come by one day later; they didn’t. They came back two years later.”

