In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump touted, by self-proclamation, that the economy and stock market are historically strong. Let’s be perfectly clear: The economy is robust and stock market returns have been abundant. But do they truly warrant being called the best economy in US history? The answer is unequivocally no.
On many measures of performance, the economy, while strong, is merely on trend with the tracks laid down by the Obama administration. More pointedly, in terms of both average monthly job creation and stock market returns, the first three-and-a-half years of Trump’s term was exceed by the final four years of Obama’s administration. Furthermore, the Trump economy has been “juiced” by an explosion in our national debt, far more than the increase in debt for which the Republicans excoriated Obama.
Advertisement
Trump’s economy has been good; it’s simply not historically great. The Democrats must “trumpet” to all Americans the falsehood of Trump’s economic supremacy claims. Trump must not be allowed, without vigorous pushback, to make hugely exaggerated economic claims. Democrats must start to act now to debunk Trump’s so-called economic miracle before he can use it, unchallenged, to propel himself into a second term as president.
Ken Derow
Swathmore, Pa.