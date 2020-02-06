In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump touted, by self-proclamation, that the economy and stock market are historically strong. Let’s be perfectly clear: The economy is robust and stock market returns have been abundant. But do they truly warrant being called the best economy in US history? The answer is unequivocally no.

On many measures of performance, the economy, while strong, is merely on trend with the tracks laid down by the Obama administration. More pointedly, in terms of both average monthly job creation and stock market returns, the first three-and-a-half years of Trump’s term was exceed by the final four years of Obama’s administration. Furthermore, the Trump economy has been “juiced” by an explosion in our national debt, far more than the increase in debt for which the Republicans excoriated Obama.