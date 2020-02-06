Start with the chaos that emerged from a failed app that was supposed to collate results in Iowa. The Republican National Committee was quick to send a message that if the Democrats can’t run a caucus, then they certainly cannot run the United States. As Democratic voter Al from California said, “All of us in tech understand how to test apps. I mean, you have everyone download it a month early, and you do several test runs, and you work out the bugs. How can this even have happened?”

President Trump has been criticized for running an undisciplined, chaotic administration. But in the last few months, Americans believe the Democrats have been giving him a run for his money. Among the 500 voters I have been in conversation with since Trump took office, the Republicans have certainly noticed the disorder — but now the Democrats are cringing, too, and they are looking urgently for a turnaround.

Advertisement

This debacle followed what many perceived to be a misdirected and poorly run impeachment process. Democratic voters are flummoxed that among a range of potentially impeachable offenses by the president (emoluments, obstruction of justice from the Mueller report, and so on), leaders decided to go for broke on an issue related to Ukraine, which, for many Americans, seemed obscure and difficult to fully understand.

Some Democrats found it mystifying that Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed the impeachment process through the House, then refused to pass the articles on to the Senate for three weeks. And fewer than 10 percent reported that they watched the Senate trial, with most others saying it was either “boring” or a foregone conclusion. “Why read the book if you already know the ending?" asked Terrence from New York. Jeremy from Massachusetts found the whole impeachment process upsetting: “Literally every branch of government conspired to prevent me from knowing the truth. The White House obstructed. The House rushed their investigation, while the Senate did not conduct what could traditionally be characterized as a trial.”

Advertisement

Impeachment aside, the electoral process looks fragmented and confusing. “This is the most important presidential race I have ever witnessed and the Dems’ start feels pretty weak, I am sorry to say,” said Nancy from Connecticut. Layer on top of that a set of debate rules that have shifted inexplicably, with a decision by the Democratic National Committee to change debate criteria and allow former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg to participate in the debate — even when they would not do this for former candidates Cory Booker and Julián Castro. #TomPerezResign, referencing the chair of the Democratic National Committee, is justifiably trending on Twitter.

It all adds up to a sense of frustration about whether Democrats can make sense of anything in a rough-and-tumble election season. Said Lynnnie from North Carolina, “The GOP can speak with one voice, and so far, the Dems are speaking in many voices. This takes away from the voters’ focus. So the GOP comes across as having it all together, while the Democrats come across as scattered.” Added Tom, also from North Carolina, “When I really let my guard down, I am concerned for the organization of the Democrats. They don’t seem nearly as hungry and focused as the Republicans.”

Voters worry about the perception that all the Democrats care about is impeachment and investigations, when they should be laser-focused on health care, immigration, infrastructure, and the opioid crisis.

Advertisement

The combination of Democratic disarray and Trumpian chaos has created the one perspective that so many on both sides of the aisle can share: Nobody is steering the ship particularly well. As Jeremy put it, “As a country, we desperately need better political leaders.” And it’s only February. We’re nine months, 49 state contests, and a bruising election season away from determining who the next president will be. Whether it’s Trump or a Democrat, they’ll be stuck with an electorate that’s restless and angry about the tumultuous state of government. That — more than any particular issue — may be the biggest challenge the country faces if it ever hopes to settle down and do the work of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Diane Hessan is an entrepreneur, author, and chair of C Space. She has been in conversation with 500 voters across the political spectrum weekly since December 2016. Follow her on Twitter @DianeHessan. See her methodology at https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5979231-Diane-Hessan-Methodology.html