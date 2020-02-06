On Wednesday, Romney, now a senator from Utah, riveted the nation with his impeachment-trial vote to convict Trump of abuse of power. In explaining why , Romney boldly declared what a handful of other Senate Republicans have whispered: It was a serious abuse of power for Trump to withhold US military aid to try to prod Ukraine into announcing an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

It was a day when one former Republican governor of Massachusetts struck a blow for truth in Washington, while another did the same in New Hampshire. By standing up and speaking out, Mitt Romney and Bill Weld are demonstrating that President Trump hasn’t yet extinguished all independent instinct and intelligent thought in the GOP.

That declaration by the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee blows a gaping hole in the already hollow argument that Trump’s impeachment was naught but a partisan exercise.

Meanwhile, in Concord, Weld made the case for emergency action — and a carbon tax — to combat climate change, which he calls a “gun aimed at the younger generations.” Global warming is something Trump either dismisses as a hoax or ignores altogether.

Weld, who doesn’t hide his disdain for Trump’s issue ignorance, says he’d love to argue the matter head-to-head with the Republican incumbent. He even offers what, shorn of its Edwardian aspect, amounts to a campaign taunt.

“I would certainly like to debate with the president,” Weld told me. “But I think he is sufficiently sensate so that he knows that, lacking any substantive knowledge base, he can’t afford to have a debate.”

The former governor’s own presentation to a climate and clean energy event was a forceful call to arms on climate. With locutions like “playing ducks and drakes” and “keep stropping that razor," it was also classic Weld. He won a hearty laugh with his explanation of why he had digressed on a question regarding emissions: “I was reminded of Mr. Trump by the word methane.”

Weld earned hearty applause from an audience surprised to get such a forthright and comprehensive discussion of climate change from a Republican. After all, since the intellectual Dark Ages descended upon the GOP, you don’t hear that kind of truth any longer. Not publicly, anyway.

Privately, it’s a different story, says Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists, a participant in the forum.

“We talk to Republican senators and members of Congress privately and they will acknowledge the problem is real and we ought to be doing something about it,” he told me. “But they are afraid if they go out and say that publicly, they will generate opposition in their primaries, from their right.”

Call that what it is: pathetic — the more so because the polarization of the issue has trickled down to the Republican grassroots. Some Trump backers were rallying outside the forum, and I asked several whether they were worried about climate change.

No, replied Donna Sellers, Republican of Bristol, who said in the 1980s, “remember we were going to have a new ice age.” (Not really, though in the 1970s, there were a few speculative news stories to that effect.) But what if climate change is true?

Advertisement

“Well, I guess we’ll be under water, right?”

But no worries?

“Nope, no worries.”

Standing next to her with a Trump sign, Jim McConaha, Republican of Concord, had a different take.

“I do think it’s a serious problem,” he said.

So how does he square that sentiment with supporting a candidate who doesn’t?

“Trump is doing a lot of other things I’m very much in favor of,” he replied.

OK, but climate change is an existential threat.

“I don’t think people think about stuff like that," McConaha said.

If Republican leaders forthrightly told the faithful it was a serious issue, the way John McCain once did, instead of denying, ducking, or dodging, they might accept the urgency.

One way rational New Hampshire Republicans could elevate that message would be to vote for Weld. A Granite State showing that established him as a serious competitor would give him a megaphone — and send the White House a message that would be hard to ignore.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.