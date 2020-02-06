But now more than ever, I am worried that the state of our national politics is making the opportunities that I was given more difficult to obtain. The division within Congress is stopping progress before it can take root. The division created by this president is poisoning our national rhetoric. Perhaps most alarming, the division among average Americans is driving us further away from each other every day. It is hard to give people opportunities when we don’t even give each other a chance.

I am a first-generation immigrant from India, and I am thankful for the opportunities this country has given me. This country is where I worked toward my PhD, where I chose to raise my children, and where I now have the privilege of representing my community in the New Hampshire State House. I have lived my American dream, and in my time in public service I have worked to ensure that everyone has a chance to achieve theirs.

Advertisement

For all Americans to succeed, we need a president who can build a bridge over our troubled waters and unite our country; and that president will be Amy Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar was elected to the Senate because she was able to unite voters of different stripes. In her 2018 Senate election in Minnesota, she won 42 counties that Donald Trump won in 2016. She won every congressional district in the state, even Michelle Bachmann’s old district. She won the state by 24 points, even though Donald Trump only lost in 2016 by 1.5 points. She won with overwhelming support in urban and rural areas, as well as with voters from all ethnic backgrounds. She has shown the ability to appeal to voters of all kinds, which is exactly how we sew our country back together.

Amy’s ability to bring people with her is not just important to beat Trump and unite the country, but is also an essential piece in our country’s march toward progress. We have seen gridlock in Congress bring legislation like lowering pharmaceutical prices to a halt, even though it is overwhelmingly supported by the public.

Advertisement

Despite extreme polarization in Washington, Amy has built an unmatched track record of getting things done. As a state legislator, I know that it is extremely difficult to pass even one bill. Well, Senator Klobuchar has passed over 100 bills as lead Democrat. She was ranked as the most effective Democratic senator in a study from Vanderbilt University. The bills she passed weren’t symbolic or superficial, they have impacted the lives of millions of Americans. Her work has addressed issues such as veterans benefits, prescription drug costs, sexual harassment, early childhood education, and much, much more.

But there’s more than just her record that makes me think that Amy is the person to bring our country together. I have met many of the Democratic contenders, and when I spoke with Amy I was struck by her character and integrity. She is not afraid to look you in the eye and tell you the truth. She keeps her promises and doesn’t make ones she can’t keep. Her honesty stands in direct contrast to the current president, and is exactly what this country needs.

As the Democratic primary nears, I hope every voter will think about which candidate can best heal the divisions in our country and defeat Trump. Senator Klobuchar has a record of winning big by uniting voters of all different affiliations and backgrounds. Amy will bring people with her in her pursuit of a better America, and I encourage you to join her.

Advertisement

Latha Mangipudi is a state representative in New Hampshire.