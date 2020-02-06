Shame on the speaker of the House.

Throughout the president’s State of the Union address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s actions were ridiculous and an embarrassment to her position. Her constant facial contortions, her frequent picking up and putting down of her advance copy of the president’s speech, and her final childish tantrum of tearing up the speech at the end of the address were a disgrace to her high office.

Whether you like President Trump or not, whether you agree with his speech points or not, the House speaker position requires that respect be shown to the office of the president and proper decorum be demonstrated. Speaker Pelosi showed that she was incapable of either.