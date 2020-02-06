President Trump’s State of the Union address was surprisingly effective. The best moments lauded bipartisanship accomplishments. The human tragedy and resilience of the military families mourning their lost, heroic loved ones. The hope that a federal scholarship or a tax cut can give those families the assistance they need. The First Step Act and the liberation of so many innocent lives from the confines of the racist prison industrial complex. The recognition of Rush Limbaugh’s long and controversial career in the midst of a tragic lung cancer battle. The subsequent investments in medical research and infrastructure. The 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee and his 13-year-old great-grandson, who aspires to go to Mars. This speech, as well as the talented Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Democratic response, truly brings out the suffering and triumph of the human condition in a powerful fashion. How Dreamers and American citizens must have their votes counted. Both speeches prove we are human beings and not programmed, partisan machines. These are the American stories that have the power to make our legislators, and our entire nation, dream and initiate change again.

Henry J.H. Wilson