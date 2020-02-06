Cliff oozes California cool. He’s a laid-back good guy who becomes The Good Guy when he nearly single-handedly dispatches a bunch of would-be mass killers.

On Sunday night, Brad Pitt is expected to win his first acting Academy Award for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” He’s already scooped up a shelf’s worth of trophies for his supporting role as Cliff Booth, an insouciant stuntman and aide de camp to a washed-up actor, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the many rapturous reviews for Tarantino’s bloody valentine to 1960s Los Angeles (and his own pop culture obsessions), more has been written about Pitt’s ageless abs than how his character’s act of violence against a woman amounts to little more than a cheap laugh.

Part of the joke is that while everyone knows what Cliff did to his wife, some people, like DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, are completely fine being around him. Given Tarantino and Pitt’s history with Harvey Weinstein, that plot point that plays like an especially vicious inside joke.

For decades, both men knew that the once-feared entertainment mogul had a sordid history of allegations of sexual misconduct against women. They stayed publicly quiet about it and continued to work for and with him, neither of them breaching their industry’s wall of silence that allows sexual predators to operate in plain sight.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino told The New York Times in 2017 after the newspaper and The New Yorker detailed numerous accusations against Weinstein. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

Pitt says he personally confronted Weinstein in mid-1990s after he was told by Gwyneth Paltrow, then his girlfriend, that Weinstein sexually harassed her. Still, it didn’t stop Pitt from working with him.

Like so many others in Hollywood, they knew and did nothing. One would think both men would have steered clear of a character who murders a woman and gets away with it. Instead, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” received 10 Academy Award nominations, including three for Tarantino as director, screenwriter, and producer, and for Pitt as an affable wife killer.

Played by Rebecca Gayheart (her character is so inconsequential she doesn’t even have a name), the wife berates Cliff while the two are on a boat. He stays silent, but retrieves a harpoon gun. As her harangue continues, Cliff rest the gun on his lap, his finger on the trigger, its silver muzzle pointed directly at her.

The wife’s murder isn’t shown, but there’s little doubt about who committed it. The harpy gets harpooned.

One story about the film described Cliff’s wife as “shrewish,” which is code for “she deserved to die.” Her murder, a minor plot point, is never mentioned again.

Not that her murder isn’t still generating laughs. Pitt turned it into a crowd-pleasing punchline last month during his Screen Actors Guild award acceptance speech. “It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high, and doesn’t get on with his wife,” he said. "It was a big stretch, big.”

It was, of course, a reference to the 56-year-old actor’s ongoing divorce from his second wife, actress Angelina Jolie. Still, I don’t think making light of playing a man who “doesn’t get on with his wife” and kills her is nearly as funny as Pitt thinks.

That Tarantino would use a woman’s murder as a joke is far less shocking. It’s documented that he has endangered actresses, such as Uma Thurman, on his sets, and he inflicts punishing physical and sexual violence on the women characters in his films. This is also the case in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

Pitt, who has an Oscar for producing “12 Years a Slave,” seems a lock to win best supporting actor. If that happens, the ovation will be thunderous, and he’ll give another witty, viral-ready speech, the longtime golden boy holding his golden trophy.

On its grandest night, Hollywood will celebrate a self-image of equity and inclusivity that’s as much of a mirage as Tarantino’s sun-drenched revisionist fantasia. And most, including the millions who tune in, will ignore the truth about an industry that normalizes violence against women – both on and off the big screen.

























































































Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.