Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge isn’t searching for anything in particular but, as the Globe’s Gary Washburn notes, he’ll probably answer a call if it comes.

While the Celtics seem to be faring fine without a need for any new pieces, they also have three first-round picks — something that’s a valuable commodity in today’s NBA.

Here’s a rundown of the moves made in the lead up to the trade deadline:

Thursday, Feb. 6

▪ The 76ers acquired Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from the Warriors, according to the Associated Press, in exchanged for draft picks.

Golden State gets a 2020 second-round (via Dallas), a 2021 second-round (via Denver) and a 2022 second-round (via Toronto).

▪ Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played at all this season after being dealt to the Grizzlies from the Warriors over the summer, is headed to Miami after a deal came together late Wednesday night.

The Associated Press reported that the Heat and the Grizzlies are still working out the deal, and that a third team — Oklahoma City — is in play. The package includes Justise Winslow, who told the AP he is headed from Miami to Memphis. OKC may send Danilo Gallinari to the Heat.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

▪ Overnight, Clint Capela is dealt to the Hawks as part of a 12-player, four-team trade. Robert Covington and Jordan Bell are dealt from Minnesota to the Rockets, plus the Warriors’ 2024 second-round pick from the Hawks. Atlanta picks up Capela and Nene from Houston.

(The Hawks requested to waive Nene a day later. The 37-year-old hasn’t played this season.)

Denver got Gerald Green from Houston along with the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick. The Nuggets also landed Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh from Minnesota.

Minnesota got Brooklyn’s 2020 first-round pick and Evan Turner from Atlanta, plus Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

Monday, Feb. 3

Danny Ainge’s comments during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Pregame Live”:

▪ Asked if he’s comfortable with the center position as is, Ainge said: “Yes, I am.” Ainge praised the play of Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter, noting he doesn’t think the Celtics are “getting beat” at center. Heading into the season, Boston’s interior defense was considered one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

▪ Ainge stressed he likes the potential of the Celtics when they’re at full strength, which hasn’t been the case very often this season because nearly every rotation player has missed time due to injury. Said Ainge: “I think that’s the most important acquisition we can make in this trade deadline, get our guys back healthy.”

▪ Ainge noted the team is going to explore whether there are ways to strengthen the end of the bench. “We do have probably too many really young guys,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to make a deal just to make a deal.”

▪ Ainge estimated 8-10 teams have reached out to the Celtics with offers, mentioning that the team’s draft assets have garnered “some interest.”

▪ Ainge said the Celtics will pay “close attention” to the buyout market as well.

